General Election 2019: reaction & round-up

With a clear majority in the House of Commons, the Conservatives are being urged to focus on Europe to ensure frictionless trade and access to skilled workers.

This is the view of Make UK, which argues also for regulatory alignment and space for business to prepare for new arrangements following Brexit, which the Conservative government expects to complete by the end of January 2020.

“The recent focus on Brexit and the absence of bandwidth in government has meant that there has been little movement on many vital policy issues and there remains work to do before industry can turn on the taps of investment,” said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK.

Last week’s poll: General Election policies

Phipson added that prime minister Boris Johnson should now conceive a future for the economy aligned to growth whilst addressing challenges such as digitisation and climate change.

“Today is a new start and we hope that the prime minister and his government get down to work with a matter of urgency to promote growth, investment and skilled jobs across the whole of the UK,” he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Sarah Prichard, BuroHappold’s UK managing director said: “Political and economic uncertainty has undoubtedly affected investment in major UK projects over the last few years. We hope the return of a majority government and the promise of an end to the Brexit debate signals the beginning of the end to this insecurity.

“This doesn’t just mean an increased investment in construction projects, but in building a more sustainable industry and society.”

With 649 of 650 seats declared, Boris Johnson’s Conservative party will return to the House of Commons with a 78-seat majority. During the election campaign Johnson had been vocal in supporting UK science and the Conservative manifesto stated that the party would aim to spend 2.4 per cent of GDP on R&D.

“Science and engineering has the potential to drive economic growth and world-leading innovation throughout the next decade and beyond,” commented Dr Sarah Main, CaSE (Campaign for Science and Engineering) executive director. “The Prime Minister is clear that he intends the UK to leave the EU on 31st January. The new Government should make every effort to ensure that the UK becomes the partner of choice for international collaborations, including with the EU.”