CPI to help enhance performance of metal packaging

The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is to jointly develop raw materials and formulations to enhance the performance of metal packaging.

Crown Packaging Manufacturing is leading the collaboration, alongside speciality chemicals supplier, Thomas Swan & Co Ltd, and AkzoNobel.

Typically, consumer product packaging is protected with an organic coating on the internal side, which protects against contamination of the product by the metal, and prevents the product from degrading the metal packaging.

Additionally, the external surface is often printed for decorative purposes.

Epoxy based coatings – the most commonly used protective technology used for metal packaging – are used due to their favourable chemical resistance to food products and chemicals. They also adhere well to a number of substrates.

This project will seek to formulate a new set of thin film coatings with improved barrier properties, therefore lowering manufacturing costs and increasing productivity.

David James, development manager at AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings, said the collaboration would enhance his company’s future generation of BPA (Bisphenol A) free products for food and beverage coatings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MANUFACTURING NEWS