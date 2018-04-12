Video of the Week: crash test injury data captured in tenths of a second

This week’s video comes from the Landing and Impact Research Facility at NASA Langley, where engineers test a range of platforms against a variety of impact and crash scenarios.

The team at NASA can simulate a splash landing at sea or crash landing on firmer ground, and their sensor laden crash test dummies help provide a myriad of information that can help inform the design of everything from seats to spacesuit helmets.

The tests in this video look quick, but as Martin Annett, a structural impact dynamics engineer at the facility explains, everything you want to know about injury occurs in anywhere from 1/10 to 4/10 of a second.

