Video of the Week: crash test injury data captured in tenths of a second

This week’s video comes from the Landing and Impact Research Facility at NASA Langley, where engineers test a range of platforms against a variety of impact and crash scenarios.
The team at NASA can simulate a splash landing at sea or crash landing on firmer ground, and their sensor laden crash test dummies help provide a myriad of information that can help inform the design of everything from seats to spacesuit helmets.
The tests in this video look quick, but as Martin Annett, a structural impact dynamics engineer at the facility explains, everything you want to know about injury occurs in anywhere from 1/10 to 4/10 of a second.
You just can’t teach a crash test subject to fly! But here is NASA, soldiering on, as if somehow after X number of trials, they will stop crashing, and take off! On another front, here are my big kudos to the instrumentation folks who make that 1/10 to 4/10 second count for all it is worth!
My client for many years, Gentex Inc (Carbondale, Pa USA) were major suppliers (and developers) of the bone-dome helmets used by many US and other ‘friendly’ forces. I was not involved in that aspect of their product range, but do recall discussions within the firm that the weight of the helmet and assembly in itself was an additional cause for concern in dynamic forces on spine and neck when very rapid deceleration (a crash!) was in prospect : and that it was likely that the protection from injury by ballistics (the reason for the bone-dome) might actually be counter productive. I am aware that the ‘Biggles’ -leather covering- with integrated life-support and so on was seriously considered as an alternative.