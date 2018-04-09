Day One, MACH 2018- what’s on in the seminar theatre?

Taking place in the main seminar theatre in Hall 6 , day one of the MACH seminar programme features an appearance from Britain’s most decorated Olympian and driver of the Bloodhound supersonic car

10.30 – Opening Ceremony – Sir Ben Ainslie

13:00 – 13:30 – The Holistic Digital Twin – Bruce Jackson, Siemens Digital Factory

The holistic digital twin is the epitome of the digitalisation of plants and machinery – the virtual copy of a real machine or system. Learn how the twin can help optimise machine design, enable efficient commissioning, shorten changeover times and improve productivity through to in-service performance monitoring and IIOT

14:00 – 14:30 Bloodhound Project Update – Andy Green – Driver, Bloodhound

14:45 – 15:15 Manufacturing a Revolution – Neil McGrath , Sales Executive Anisa Group

The 4th industrial revolution is here and it is digital. Powerful digital networks are changing the way we work and we will be exploring 5 digital strategies, Supply networks, Customer experience, Smart Assets, Business processes, Digital workforce

15:30 – 16:00 HP introduces a new 3D Print Solution with full colour capabilities – Paul Gately, Business Manager HP3D

HP speeds up the adoption of additive manufacturing with its new 3D Printing Jet Fusion Solutions and the expansion of the materials portfolio.

16:15 – 16:45 Virtual Machining – DrErdem Ozturk, Senior Technical Fellow– The Machining Group

Virtual machining is a methodology to machine a component in software environment and predict potential problems in a given machining process before the process occurs on a machine tool. By identifying the problems such as high form errors and surface quality resulting from cutting forces, vibrations and residual stress related distortions, process planner can change process parameters beforehand so that cycle time is minimized while respecting the constraints in the machining system. Hence, costly trial and error approach on the machine tool are avoided. Moreover, integration of simulations and measurements on the machine tool brings additional capabilities. Measurements on the machine are used initially to fine tune the models against not modelled effects. Accurate models can be used to provide reference data in the monitoring strategy which minimizes the setup time of the process monitoring system and avoids false alarms.