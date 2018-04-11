Day three, MACH 2018 – what’s on in the seminar theatre?

Taking place in the main seminar theatre in Hall 6 , day three of the MACH seminar programme features insight into industrial applications of 3D printing and military aircraft manufacture.

10:30 – 11:00 – Additive Manufacturing: Building a skills base in your company – Sophie Jones, General Manager, Added Scientific

Added Scientific, a spin-out of the University of Nottingham, is helping companies exploit Additive Manufacturing technology.

11:00 – 11.30 – The Industrialisation of 3D Printing – Andrew Jones, Additive manufacturing Lead, Materialise UK

11.30 – 12.00 – Scaling Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Tom Dawes, Founder – Value Chain

12:00 – 12:30 – The future of Additive Manufacturing Digital integration: from metal powder manufacture to final part qualification – Nick Weeks, Technical Director – LPW Technology Ltd

12:45 – 13.00 – How to Enhance Production Processes with Stratasys Additive Manufacturing Solutions – Amos Breyfogle, Senior Engineer EMEA -Stratasys

13:00 – 13:30 – Drama: Digital Reconfigurable Additive Manufacturing facilities for Aerospace – Dr Katy Milne, Project Lead, MTC

14:00 – 14:30 Technology Trends in Military Aircraft Manufacture – David Holmes, Manufacturing Director – BAE Systems

Military customer requirements over the last fifty years have placed ever increasing demands on the equipment solution developers and providers. These demands have historically resulted in the engineering and manufacturing functions innovating and introducing world leading solutions, these solutions shaping manufacturing technology, equipment and systems with applications and exploitations beyond the military sector. Are these trends set to repeat themselves? Is industry geared to respond? Do we understand the impacts on the workforce for tomorrow? All of these issues will be explored in the presentation.

14:45 – 15:15 Avoiding the pitfalls of Industry 4.0 – lessons from the leaders – Philip Harris – Head of Operational Excellence consulting, KMPG UK

Most organisations are in the early stages of a digital transformation. Yet few have the confidence or clarity to move beyond proof of concept to a full scale rollout. Phil Harris, Head of Operational Excellence consulting for KPMG in the UK, will share how leading organisations are making the investment case stack up.”

15:30 – 16:00 Designing, building and using the world’s largest metal 3D printer: a 10-metre dual-robot monster – Dr Filomeno Martina, Lecturer- Cranfield University

Metal 3D printing is coming to prominence thanks to its advantages in terms of design freedom. However, other benefits such as reduction in both material waste and lead-time are attractive, especially for large primary structures currently machined from forging or solid billets. How do we down-select AM processes to choose the right one(s) for these applications? How do we then design machines and processing steps capable of delivering such parts with the required properties? Is there any limit to the size of what we can target? What will machines and shop floors look like in 10 years? The talk will address these burning questions, and present real industry-driven examples coming from Cranfield University’s WAAMMat programme.