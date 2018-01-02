DECOM Event: Supply Chain Opportunities

Network and do more business in defence, oil & gas, nuclear





Thursday 8 February 2018 – 9.30am-2pm

Hilton Hotel

Rosyth

Event Overview

This is one of our smaller more intimate networking events, which will overview a series of major projects across key decommissioning sectors & will detail subsequent opportunities for the supply chain to get involved.

There will be an opportunity to book ‘1 to 1’ appointments with all presenters, as well as other major project contractors – which will be released on a first come first served basis during January 2018, for those who have booked as sponsors, delegates or exhibitors.

Speaker Line-up

Defence Sector – submarine dismantling project overview & supply chain opportunities

Christine Bruce, Assistant Head (Nuclear Liabilities) Rosyth, Ministry of Defence

Michael Donnington, Submarine Dismantling Programme Manager Babcock International

Nuclear Sector – the nuclear decommissioning supply chain & Sellafields requirements

Martin George, Senior Quality Manager, Sellafield Ltd

Offshore Oil & Gas Sector – commercial & technical challenges & supply chain opportunities

Stuart Heggie, Head of Decommissioning, Energy & Marine Technology, Babcock International

Offshore Oil & Gas – Diversification & Resources available to help catalyse partnerships

SME Support for Offshore Decom, Andy Clucas, Decom Strategy Leader, Opportunity North East

Supply Chain Opportunities – attend if you are you involved in….

Demolition & Dismantling : Engineering : Imaging, Sensing & Inspection : Explosives & Munitions Waste Management : Characterization : ROV’s : Drones : Robotics : Advanced Manufacturing : Health & Safety : Recruitment Academia : Innovation : R& D: Government : Legal : Accounting : Skills : Strategy & Planning : Late Life : Asset Management : Logistics & Shipping : Heavy Lift : Recycling …..These and many other areas of expertise are required throughout the decommissioning process – be it Nuclear : Oil & Gas or Defence.

Prices & Booking

Delegates

DECOM HUB – Subscribers £100

DECOM HUB – Non-subscribers £125

Exhibitors – £350

Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunity – £1500

BOOK YOUR PLACE