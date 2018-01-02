DECOM Event: Supply Chain Opportunities

Network and do more business in defence, oil & gas, nuclear

 

Thursday 8 February 2018 – 9.30am-2pm
Hilton Hotel
Rosyth

 

Event Overview 

This is one of our smaller more intimate networking events, which will overview a series of major projects across key decommissioning sectors & will detail subsequent opportunities for the supply chain to get involved.

There will be an opportunity to book ‘1 to 1’ appointments with all presenters, as well as other major project contractors – which will be released on a first come first served basis during January 2018, for those who have booked as sponsors, delegates or exhibitors.

Speaker Line-up

Defence Sector – submarine dismantling project overview & supply chain opportunities
Christine Bruce, Assistant Head (Nuclear Liabilities) Rosyth, Ministry of Defence
Michael DonningtonSubmarine Dismantling Programme Manager Babcock International

Nuclear Sector – the nuclear decommissioning supply chain & Sellafields requirements 
Martin George, Senior Quality Manager, Sellafield Ltd

Offshore Oil & Gas Sector – commercial & technical challenges & supply chain opportunities
Stuart Heggie, Head of Decommissioning, Energy & Marine Technology, Babcock International

Offshore Oil & Gas – Diversification & Resources available to help catalyse partnerships
SME Support for Offshore Decom, Andy Clucas, Decom Strategy Leader, Opportunity North East

Supply Chain Opportunities – attend if you are you involved in….

Demolition & Dismantling : Engineering : Imaging, Sensing & Inspection : Explosives & Munitions Waste Management : Characterization : ROV’s : Drones : Robotics : Advanced Manufacturing : Health & Safety : Recruitment Academia : Innovation : R& D: Government : Legal : Accounting : Skills : Strategy & Planning : Late Life : Asset Management : Logistics & Shipping : Heavy Lift : Recycling …..These and many other areas of expertise are required throughout the decommissioning process – be it Nuclear : Oil & Gas or Defence.

Prices & Booking

Delegates
DECOM HUB  – Subscribers £100
DECOM HUB  – Non-subscribers £125

Exhibitors – £350

Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunity – £1500

