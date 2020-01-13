Depleted uranium catalyst could cut nuclear waste

Scientists have developed a catalyst based on depleted uranium that could help cut stockpiles of nuclear waste and reduce the burden of its storage.
Depleted uranium (DU) is one of the primary by-products of generating nuclear energy, and as one of the oldest nuclear powers, the UK has found itself with a significant nuclear waste problem. Finding non-military uses for depleted uranium has proved difficult, with costs for the resulting storage of the nuclear waste spiralling as its volume grows.
UK to tackle nuclear waste with robots and AI
“Iron Man” inspires robotic suit for nuclear workers in hazardous areas
Researchers from Sussex University, alongside colleagues from Université de Toulouse and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, have come up with a solution that could help address the problems associated with DU. They found that an organometallic molecule based on depleted uranium could catalyse the addition of a molecule of hydrogen to the carbon-carbon double bond in ethylene (an alkene) to create ethane (an alkane), which in turn can be used to create a number of useful compounds including ethanol. The work is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
“The ability to convert alkenes into alkanes is an important chemical reaction that means we may be able to take simple molecules and upgrade them into valuable commodity chemicals, like hydrogenated oils and petrochemicals which can be used as an energy source,” said Professor Richard Layfield from Sussex University.
“The fact that we can use depleted uranium to do this provides proof that we don’t need to be afraid of it as it might actually be very useful for us.”
Due to its extremely high density, DU does already have some niche civilian uses, including as counterweights in aircraft and radiography equipment. DU ammunitions have been widely used by the US, UK and Russian militaries, but numerous governments, humanitarian organisations and international bodies have called for a moratorium on their use. A catalyst that uses DU to create commodity chemicals could be an important new outlet for the material.
“The key to the reactivity were two fused pentagonal rings of carbon, known as pentalene, which help the uranium to inject electrons into ethylene and activate it towards addition of hydrogen,” said Sussex’s Professor Geoff Cloke.
“Nobody has thought to use DU in this way before. While converting ethylene into ethane is nothing new, the use or uranium is a key milestone.”
What radiation if any is transferred to the ethane as a result of proximity to the DU?
Using DU as a catalyst will be less appealing if the Ethane produced is even mildly radioactive as a result.
But … it’s the double bond that gives ethylene its reactivity, making it such a useful building block. “Ethylene is widely used […] and its worldwide production […] exceeds that of any other organic compound” (Wikipedia)
Ethanol can be synthesized directly from ethylene, so why introduce ethane as an intermediate? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethanol#Ethylene_hydration
Unless the gas carries away particles of the catalyst it can’t be activated by proximity to the uranium.
The rusty DUF6 cylinders depicted in the photo above are presumably in “self-sealing” mode: https://www.energy.gov/pppo/pppo-services/pppo-cleanup-projects-portsmouth-paducah-duf6/duf6-conversion-project
Uhm, the DU stands for Depleted Uranium, ie. that has had the highly radioactive U-235 isotope removed… so you’re down to mostly U-238 which is only weakly radioactive… and in either case are not going to “pass on” it’s radioactivity.. I’d be more concerned about the stability of the catalyst and as to whether it could contaminate the product, as DU does have health effects just by virtue of it being a heavy metal. But otherwise, go for it…
Living just north of the UK’s biggest nuclear dustbin,I hope that they can sell the piles of DU to some other country. Though the piles of DU presently stored near here are getting bigger if they ever get around to reactivating the proposals to site another reactor(s) at Sellafield. (Theresa May refused to get govt cash into the project,stating it was going to be a commercial project therefore they couldn’t help. No commercial enterprise would ever have the necessary investment to build a nuclear power station without govt involvement)
Depleted uranium has less radiation that natural uranium in the wild. Do not confuse depleted uranium with nuclear waste, they are completely different things.
Use thorium. More energy, less waste. Miles safer.
Instead of fixating on the radioactivity (or otherwise) of DU, the UTILITY of a catalyst to produce ethane from ethylene is, at best, questionable when the “chief use of ethane is the production of ethene (ethylene)” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethane#Uses
And as a method of “using up” DU, making it into a catalyst “which is not consumed in the catalysed reaction and can continue to act repeatedly […] only very small amounts of catalyst are required” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalysis seems a poor option …
Classifying depleted uranium as a nuclear waste is, possibly, pedantically true, but gives a misleading impression – as , often, it has much less than half the radioactivity of natural uranium- and so of low (nuclear) hazard.
Its high density (much more than lead and comparable to gold — danger of being used to adulterate gold??) suggests that it might have advantages for shielding from radiation. (As well as the more obvious application for being made into new nuclear fuel, if recycled through a breeder reactor used for getting rid of nuclear waste…).
Otherwise I guess its more important (chemical) toxicity might be on a par with heavy metals such as lead -especially as its use seems to have been favoured for munitions/armour….
Thank you, Nuclear Scientist. I immediately questioned the headline on the University of Sussex news release. Thanks for also pointing out that DU is not nuclear waste. Here is what I sent to the news release’s author –
I strongly disagree with your headline that plays right into propaganda that began in 1991 and still is ongoing today. DU is not nuclear waste. Nuclear waste has been inside a reactor and DU has not in general been in a reactor (some uranium that was processed decades ago came out of reactors and there are very faint traces of elemental isotopes like plutonium in DUF6).
Depleted Uranium Hexaflouride (DUF6) is a highly toxic chemical, but DU itself – is highly concentrated naturally occurring Uranium-238 and it is not a waste product. It is found everywhere on Earth because Uranium is that plentiful among Earth’s elements and U-238 with a half-life of 4.5 billion years is far more plentiful than Uranium-235 with a half-life of 700 million years. Both were originally found in equal quantities, but now due to the vast difference in half-lives, U-238 is 99.3% of natural uranium and U-235 is 0.7% of natural uranium. The fissionable U-235 must be concentrated to about 3% or greater level in order to be used for nuclear fuel or other purposes. Most of today’s concentration stops at about 3% since it no longer is needed to produce nuclear weapons. UF6 is used to concentrate U-235 and DUF6 is the depleted tail from the enrichment process and that is why highly concentrated – 99.4% or greater U-238 is called depleted uranium.
DU has been blamed for every type of birth defect that was found in Iraq and for childhood cancers. It has been extensively blamed, even in an award winning Australian Broadcasting Corporation broadcast, for these in Fallujah, Iraq. There is a very big problem with that. DU never was used in Fallujah, but the false claims continue. It was blamed for this photo’s https://www.quora.com/unanswered/What-congenital-birth-defect-is-shown-in-this-grotesque-bulging-eyes-photo-that-has-been-falsely-attributed-to-depleted-uranium/comment/7107346 bulging eyes as well in an article by Robert C Koehler who now fancies himself a peace reporter. I questioned it because I knew his source, the disgruntled Afghan refugee from the Soviet invasion in Chicago, but it took me a long time to find out what the actual medical condition in the picture was. A Google Imaging search pointed back to Koehler’s article and to radiation being the cause. In actuality it is fumigating retinoblastoma https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/retinoblastoma#inheritance but part of the propagandist’s game is never name the actual medical condition because people can then research it and prove it has nothing to do with DU. This particular form of childhood cancer was first noted in Amsterdam in the 1600’s, over a century before the discovery of uranium in 1789 or the discovery of radioactivity almost a century after that.
Sadly, there are perhaps hundreds of photos, maybe dozens repeated endless times, that have never been identified. No one in the medical community has had any interest in doing this, but an image search on depleted uranium will reveal them to all the world.
Thanks, Cogito, for noting that DU is not particularly radioactive. The 4.5 billion year half-life of U-238 scares many people who do not know that the longer the half-life, the less the radioactivity.