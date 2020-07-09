Digital Big Bang fair to celebrate engineering and science response to pandemic

A special online version of The Big Bang science fair will give young people a fascinating look at how engineers, scientists, healthcare professionals, technicians, and students are tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Aimed at young people aged 11+ and held on Tuesday 14th July from 1000 The Big Bang Digital 2020 will use a series of exciting short sessions to explore the many STEM aspects of the pandemic.

Hosted by TV presenter and YouTuber Greg Foot, the free to attend event will also include a number of interactive elements such as live polls and the opportunity to talk directly to some of the engineers and scientists who have been helping battle the virus.

The event includes a talk by environment charity Plastic Oceans UK, featuring exclusive videos from Sir David Attenborough; a session where young people can learn about vaccines and immunity from the UK’s leading scientists; a talk with a creative engineer who designed an electronic lanyard that gives off an alert when people are too close to encourage social distancing; and a look at how automated technology and drones are used in socially distant farming.

Viewers will also hear about topics ranging from ventilator design to the challenges of keeping the trains running and freight moving during lockdown, as well as some insight from previous Big Bang Competition winners, who will be talking about their role in the pandemic response, studying in lockdown and sharing tips for competition success.

To watch The Big Bang Digital 2020 visit www.digitalbigbang.co.uk on Tuesday 14th July, from 10am.