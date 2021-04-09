On Wednesday April 21st we’ll be hearing from experts at Babcock International, Rolls-Royce, Cranfield University, Strathclyde University and the Digital Catapult about the practicalities and benefits of deploying digital twin technology

From smart buildings to warships to entire factories and even the human blood system, the ability to create a real-time digital representation of an asset – a so called digital twin – is already revolutionising many areas of technology.

This special online panel discussion – hosted by The Engineer magazine and Babcock International Group – will bring together experts from across industry to explore the concept of the digital twin in more detail and to provide readers with valuable insight into how and why they should go about deploying this innovative technology.

Key discussion areas / Agenda The broad benefits of digital twins

Introducing a digital twin for the first time

Retrofitting digital twins on to legacy assets

Applications across the asset lifecycle

Bringing the supply chain on board

Systems to systems thinking – integrating disparate digital twins

Understanding what digital skills will be required for your business

The role of digital twins in sustainability programmes

Drawing on best practice case studies from different sectors, the discussion will look at examples of the digital twin in action; explore the challenges and benefits of implementing and maintaining a digital twin and highlight findings and thinking that that can be shared across sectors.