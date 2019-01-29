This week’s poll: What direction is Brexit heading?

With a second vote on the withdrawal agreement due to take place this week, we’re asking our readers how they think the Brexit process will turn out?
The last Brexit poll we had came in mid-December just before Theresa May pulled the first vote on her withdrawal agreement. Much has happened since then, yet little has changed. When parliament did finally get to vote on May’s deal in the new year, it received a resounding thumbs down with a majority of two to one. But the PM believes the issue has not been settled and further votes will be put to the Commons in an attempt to force an agreement and avoid a ‘no-deal’ scenario.
For supporters of a second referendum, the irony of May pushing multiple parliamentary votes on the same issue has not been lost. And while the deal in its original form may indeed be dead, Conservative MPs have been formulating amendments to the withdrawal agreement in an attempt to win enough support for it to pass. These have largely centred around the removal of the Northern Irish backstop, something which UK negotiators played a key role in devising more than a year ago, but which has recently become the key sticking point for Eurosceptic MPs.
The EU has stated repeatedly that the withdrawal agreement cannot be reopened and that the backstop must remain in place, it being the only way to guarantee no hard border on the island of Ireland, which is a stated red line both for the UK and the EU. Theresa May has indicated, however, that she will encourage Tory MPs to vote for the removal of the backstop that she herself negotiated and agreed with the EU. These are strange times indeed.
So where does it all leave us? The only thing parliament has indicated majority support for is the prevention of ‘no-deal’, yet this is the default position on March 29th unless something can be agreed. Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s amendment could force the government to request an extension to Article 50 if no agreement has been reached by late March. It is not clear, however, if this amendment will be fully backed by the Labour leadership or command the support of the Commons. Last month our readers felt that remaining in the EU was the most likely outcome, closely followed by ‘no deal’. We’re interested to see if the needle has shifted in response to events in 2019. On the back of the PM seeing off the vote of no confidence, we’ve also simplified the options to the three most likely outcomes, plus none of the above.
As ever, we recognise that this is a highly contentious topic. We ask our readers to keep their comments civil and respectful below the line. The Engineer’s comment guidelines can be found here.
The best deal is NO BREXIT!
Not in a democratic country where the biggest ever number of people voted for the same thing – Leave.
And yet despite there being 17 million, ‘only’ 37% of the population voted for leave, 63% either voted remain or didn’t vote. As quite a few have pointed out, that % would not be sufficient to change the constitution of a golf club, much less an entire country.
We were intentionally lied to … that does not make for democracy
That’s Politian’s for you. I don’t believe you ever get the truth from any of them no matter what side you are on, but saying that, we all have our own beliefs and maintain that stance in a debate.
and they voted that way because what they were promised cannot be delivered irrespective of the reasons. It cannot be delivered.
I agree!
What I want: Leave with no deal
What I think will most likely happen: Remain in the EU
The EU referendum has put democracy to its first serious test in our lifetimes – one in which the electorate disagreed with Parliament. Will Parliament respect the will of the British people despite not agreeing with it? No, no it won’t.
originally a Leaver, as more and more information has come out, as well as the discrediting/withdrawal of the original Leave promises, it’s got to be Remain, with “Leave with a deal” as a very poor second option.
Just BTW, if the (current) Leavers are so sure of the validity of their current position why are they so scared of asking “The People” to endorse their current position?
Do you feel a second ‘peoples vote’ would be any more decisive than the first?
How about those that lose the second time, do they get a third ‘peoples vote’ and then a fourth, a fifth, ad infinitum?
The chances of getting a totally unanimous vote are slim to none. As, of course you would need to have a 100% turn out. Otherwise what about the wishes of the minority that did not, could not vote.
No, but a (much) more informed vote would be considerably more honest;
Perhaps with 3 options a/ “leave no deal” b/ “leave with deal” c/ remain. Then if no option gets +50% of the potential electorate, then aggregate the a/ + b/ and b/ + c/ numbers and see if either of those gets +50% of the potential electorate. If so, then do a run off between the 2 relevant options (“leave no deal” & “leave with deal” or “remain” & “leave with deal”).
If none get +50% of the potential electorate, then the vote is not representative.
I’m not sure why it should be based on potential electorate – if you can’t be bothered to vote then I don’t see why you should count in the decision. May be a 4th option – ‘ I didn’t vote because;??’
More seriously I don’t think there should be official leave/remain campaigns – it would be up to voters to do research and make the decision or as it is a democracy -just toss a coin – it is after all Their vote to do what they want with. Of course unofficial campaigns would emerge – but at least we can avoid the illegal payments side shows.
In your ‘leave with deal’ option, which deal are you talking about? At the moment there seems to be as many possible deals on the table as there are days until 29 March.
Very good question .. and one that would need to be debated … however, what it would mean is no “Leave with no Deal” or “Remain”. If we arrive at a “Leave with Deal” state, then we will need to debate, reduce, debate etc. until we end up with either one offering, or several … which if the politicians cannot choose between in a free-vote, then again (oh no, not again) to the long-suffering British people would need to decide between.
Because, like so many who are NOT trained and educated in the decency and integrity of the sciences, they will happily ‘slip’ something through some ‘test’ via a conn-trick [ie literally ignoring all the evidence that does NOT suit their ‘side’ ] and then claim that such represents democracy! What a joke. But there are plenty of other Jesters around: who do the same in our everyday lives.
Hear, hear!
the whole debate reminds me of the old Andy Capp cartoon https://bit.ly/2Sc0JRT
There were only 17 million people out of our entire population who voted to leave. The remainder either abstained or voted no, ignoring those who are disenfranhchised. So it is fair to say that there was not a majority for any disastrous last resort no deal or hard brexit. The electorate was fed a pack of lies, misleading information and there was a complete absence of any serious analysis of the potential consequences. Only now are we better able to judge what the pitfalls are to be. There is virtually nothing explaining what the wider benefits will be to the rest of society. We already have trade agreements with the rest of the world through a mix of WTO and bespoke, and a free trade one already with our neighbours. We need to replicate those. The people who will actually benefit are those few who see an increased trade through their niche market or products. The downside seems to be a zenophobic concern with inappropriate immigration, which given that we have very good physical border barriers, a huge moat, surely something could have been resolved to address this.
I.K. Brunel “I want to build a railway to Bristol and onwards a fast steam ship to the New World”
Stage coach owner (R. Mainer) “There is virtually nothing explaining what the wider benefits will be to the rest of society. “
My point – leavers are not all xenophobes, very few are – we see the EU as a constraining force (often in league with our clearly complicit home grown politicians) which should be broken. All of the benefits cannot be explained – but should engineers not be a bit more embracing of the openness of a less constrained future where options can be developed?
“leavers are not all xenophobes” — That is patently true … however “very few are” does not match what I found (as a Leaver) prior to the Referendum. Many, maybe most of the other Leavers I encountered were small minded racist bigots, whose main driver was to “get the xxxxx [replace with your choice of non-white non-British people]” out of *our* country. Very sad
My extremely-informed (middle) teenage children (& their friends) were majorly annoyed that they did not get a chance to register their desires in the critical issue that will affect them much more than those of us of “relatively advanced” years
I don’t think we were lied to by the leave campaign during the run up to the referendum any more than we have been lied to for years about the set up and future plans of EU leaders. We have no control over the direction the EU takes, and even now they are still trying to focus Brexit on trade, trade is not the only issue. When have we ever been asked if we want to be a member of the United States of Europe and governed directly from Brussels, never I would say, yet that is a very real possibility. I think this will be our last chance to leave and we should just get on with it.
A “hard” border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is required if the UK is not in the EU and the Republic remains in the EU. Making no hard border a requirement is an untenable position. Since the devolution to Stormont has failed (MPs haven’t attended for over a year but still get paid!) it’s regrettably time to revert to pre-Good Friday Agreement conditions. Alternatively perhaps we could build a wall all the way around Northern Ireland? It worked for the Romans when dealing with the Scottish and America seems keen on the idea for it’s southern border issues.
It will be interesting to see the final outcome as engineers are fairly conservative and all previous brexit articles have had strong remain bias.
The case for a repeat referendum is not good: what if the results are different but few people vote?
A referendum ought to be sealed for at least one generation or it makes a farce of the concept.
I guess that, like most of the UK population I’m almost past caring what the MPs do, but also feel that this could be the issue to stir a UK rebellion. It will take a lot to get the UK to follow the French approach to bad leadership, but this might just do it!
Where is Guido Fawkes when we need him? Problem solved!
Make it a requirement that more than X% (where X is greater than 50) of the potential electorate *must* vote for the result to stand. Not voting does not constitute a for or against vote, but (often) more of a “none of the above”
On what an orderly Brexit is – with all the talk about Airbus and listening to them – it is worth looking at their June 2018 risk assessment – which at least is clear on what it thinks is an orderly Brexit – No customs union, no single market and no ECJ. Clear enough, why don’t the Labour party and the Tory party get it?
‘Orderly Brexit (with an agreement and transition period) An orderly exit in March 2019 would lead to a new EU/UK relationship after a transition phase currently planned to end Dec 2020. The UK will no longer be part of Single Market, Customs Union or European Court of Justice jurisdiction.’
https://www.airbus.com/content/dam/channel-specific/website-/company/global-presence/uk/Brexit-Risk-Assessment-21-Jun-FINAL.pdf
One issue is clear that – the public and electorate are out of the discussion. Whether Leaver members and voters in the Tory Party largely being ignored over their relatively strong signals for No – Deal or The Labour party member ship being ignored on a 2nd ref. (or no deal being taken off the table if they are from Leave voting constituency) these have all become intra party discussions with a few intra party links above our heads. Also, all the shenanigans with amendments (including allowing the forcing of MPs to ‘take over’ business days and the reliance on the Speaker to decide what gets debated, again with no real public influence, at least shows up the obscure workings of the Mother of parliaments (so called).
I am a firm leaver who would rather have had a properly negotiated exit – I still take May’s original view of No deal is better than a bad deal. Unfortunately, her continual compromises – including the rashly and poorly agreed NI back stop – means that No Deal is the only exit that to me means a real Brexit (out of customs union, single market). It’s really a question of whether the EU will blink or May is forced to blink by parliament that is the only answer to the Engineer Poll in the above article. And we won’t know that for sure until the 29th March unless Article 50 is extended.
I’m not going to go in to any old arguments with Remainers or fence sitters (a different category) who want to either extend article 50 or have a second ref. Both will make all the arguments over business chaos/uncertainty even more protracted and remainers would split over ‘what question’? I’m not afraid of a second ref (although I don’t think there should be one, I wouldn’t oppose one apart from on the protracted uncertainty point) and it as likely that Leave may win again as Remain would.
The paradox is, that though we live in a representative democracy, MPs are not a representative sample of that democracy and many feel entitled to disregard the views of the constituents they are supposed to represent. A second ‘peoples vote’ (is there any other kind?) wouldn’t resolve this, whatever the result there will still be MPs who ignore the result.
The reason ‘no deal’ / withdrawal on WTO terms has to be retained as a default position is it’s the only arrangement not requiring EU agreement and furthermore if MPs reject both any deal and no deal they have created a logical impossibility (“law of the excluded middle”)
I think a repeat referendum is not good.
I think however it is still the best course of action. The vote was very much swayed by charisma and lies. The populace is much more knowledgeable now about the pros and cons of leaving. Our politicians should have never let the decision go outside the civil service!
We live in a democracy, which has both positive & negative aspects – one of those is that the each person in the un/ill-informed populace, has the same “weight” as a person who has sought to understand the underlying issues. This means that they can be attempted to be swayed by “project fear”, or the years of brainwashing & malicious lies from the self-serving gutter press
I think the backstop looks like a nice comfy spot; no free movement, no CAP or fisheries no ECJ but free access to European markets with nothing to pay! OK we have to stick with European standards etc. but we’d have to adopt them or American equivalents if we wanted to trade globally. We wouldn’t have a say on new regulations etc. but as most people never bothered voting for their MEPs that shouldn’t really bother them.
As an aside do you think that if the government two weeks after the referendum had pretended that we’d left whilst carrying on as before most people would have noticed?
Interesting :)! Whilst I can see where you are coming from, the real issue with that concept, is that the die-hard “kill the country for our principles” Brexiters, would never be willing to stop there, so they would be continually seeking to undermine that state to further their own political ambitions / financial gains … to the detriment of the the majority of the population unfortunately
Have a read of the following: “The Great European Rip-off: How the Corrupt, Wasteful EU is Taking Control of Our Lives” and ” The Great Deception: The Secret History of the European Union”.
If only half of what is written in these well-researched books (available on Amazon UK) is true there are plenty of very good reasons to leave the EU. Let’s go before we get dragged further into the EU mire!
If democracy is to prevail in the Houses of Parliament, those MPs who voted to remain in the EU should be made to abstain from any vote related to how we leave (How can democracy be represented by Remain MPs representing constituencies with the highest leave vote?) . Quite obviously the will of the people can only be democratically represented by those MPS who voted to leave the EU. Whilst I believe that these MPs would prefer to avoid a Hard Brexit, they evidently consider that it’s the lesser of two evils that would otherwise tie us indefinitely to Brussels and not deliver on the result of the referendum. Unless things radically change and the EU stops biting of its nose to spite its face, the only democratic way forward is a Hard Brexit. Sad as it is, few divorces end amicably – especially when a custody battle is involved. For all the amendments and delaying tactics, surely these MPs are just prolonging the agony and extending the inevitable. As and when we leave the EU, I wonder how many of those MPs unable to cope with democracy will leave us for counties with long established dictatorships?
So democracy should be suspended so that democracy can prevail? What you are suggesting is a leave-led dictatorship.
Those MPs were elected by the people in those constituencies. It is, in fact, a fresher mandate than the ‘will of the people’ from 2016, as the general election took place a year later.
The ‘will of the people’ was split 52-48. You are suggesting that the 48% and anyone who in fact disagrees with your very specific vision of Brexit, even if they are an elected MP, should have no say in how Brexit unfolds. There are several words that could be used to describe this position, none of them complimentary.
The EU do not want us to leave as we are a nett contributor to their coffers and they will have to either find the money elsewhere or cut back on projects. Therefore they will negotiate hard to try to force our weak politicians to abandon Brexit
The EU do not want No Deal as they have a positive trade balance with us and would like that to continue. Also with No Deal they don’t get the £39 billion divorce settlement.
All our politicians need to do is hold their nerve and deliver on the referendum with or without a deal. If we leave without a deal negotiations will start almost immediately between Britain and the EU to achieve a trade arrangement, and this time it will be the EU under pressure from its member states to conclude a deal.
Also, does the Republic of Ireland want to re-join the UK? No. So they must be expected to be treated as a foreign country.
Brexit was voted by the MAJORITY of people who voted, that we leave the EU, regardless of whether we knew what we were voting for or not. For those who did not vote, shame, it might have changed the outcome it might not we will never know. The MP’s who should have been negotiating our withdrawal should ALL have been Brexiteers, instead of the chaos we now find ourselves in. I personally think our Prime Minister has shown great strength and determination to try and get a ‘deal’ that appealed to both camps, what a lost cause. I did and would still vote Leave!
We live in strange times:
1) Cameron agreed to the referendum only because he thought it would never happen.
2) The best possible deal for the UK is to remain, all other possibilities have a worse outcome. http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2018/11/26/staying-in-the-eu-would-not-be-perfect-but-its-the-best-deal-on-offer/
3) If the EU needs fixing the best place to do this is from within, not running away!
4) The EU is the world’s largest trading block, it can command the best trade deals, the UK alone will be walked all over.
Now we know the truth and some detail, we need to vote again on this. Another referendum please!