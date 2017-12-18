C2I 2017: Disaster movie STEM festival teaches science by stealth

Devising a survival strategy for a ‘disaster movie’ scenario was the key to engaging the residents of a deprived community in London with engineering ideas and concepts

Collaborate To Innovate 2017

Category: Young innovator engagement

Winner: SmashfestUK Survival Village and Young Explainer Programme

Partners: SmashfestUK; Middlesex University; University of Greenwich;

The Refinery

Category Sponsor: Renishaw

Earlier this year, residents of Deptford in South East London – one of the UK’s most deprived communities – faced up to a terrifying, and, thankfully, fictional, scenario: the impending eruption of a super-volcano that threatened the very survival of humanity.

With the clock ticking, a group of young people and their families worked alongside visiting engineers, scientists and artists to plot a strategy for survival; to figure out how they might help rebuild society after this catastrophe; and to explore the role that engineering would play in this effort.

This remarkable event was the centrepiece of SmashFestUK, a week-long STEM and arts festival hung around the concept of an impending disaster designed to show young people and their families how engineering, science and the arts underpin everything that we take for granted.

The initiative, which is now in its third year, is the brainchild of Middlesex University product design course leader Wyn Griffiths and Dr Lindsay Keith, a science broadcast specialist and research fellow at the University of Greenwich who, frustrated by talk of “hard-to-reach” groups, set about developing a new method of engagement that would resonate with groups and communities left in the cold by existing initiatives. “We wanted to approach things in a way that shows people aren’t ‘hard to reach’,” said Griffiths. “You just need to go to them and connect them with things that mean something in their lives – and suddenly there’s no ‘hard-to-reach’ issues at all.”

The storyline framework is key to achieving this. Every year the festival is framed around a ‘disaster-movie’ scenario (2018’s version will have as its backdrop a huge flood that threatens London) and it’s a format that enables the initiative to connect with people in a way that more traditional events cannot. “This contextual framework helps break through the idea that it’s a science festival or it’s an engineering festival, because right from that point some people will say that’s not for me and self-select out,” said Griffiths. “Instead, right from the start it’s a disaster-movie festival and that opens things up in terms of public perception.”

This also helps avoid what Griffiths scathingly terms the “jumble-sale approach” of some other initiatives. “You’ll see lots of events and there’ll be an explosion here and an explosion there, and you’ll go from explosion to explosion. That’s great. They’ll be really cool explosions. But it doesn’t connect in any way to your background or your life.” The narrative approach, he said, immediately gets people asking questions such as: how can we prepare? How can we survive? How can we rebuild if we do survive? What is meaningful in our lives?”

Another key element is location. It’s vital, said Griffiths, that activities are easily accessible to the local community, and that potential participants aren’t put off by the “invisible barriers” unintentionally erected by other more mainstream initiatives. “Large institutions such as the Science Museum can do something quite amazing sometimes,” he said, “but the people who access the Science Museum are people who have already got the drive and interest to go to South Kensington. There’s a big gap with communities outside; those without science capital don’t have access to those kind of experiences.”

Deptford has proved phenomenally successful and the team has since applied the same principles to a number of smaller one-day events. A recent event in Colindale, North London, provides an example of how the most effective locations are identified. Scouting for a venue, the team was repeatedly warned to steer clear of the area’s Graham Park Estate, a deprived area with a high crime rate. “We knew that was exactly where we needed to go, so we did it there,” said Griffiths.

Putting the event at the heart of the local community also increases the chances of multiple family members taking part, a key factor if the enthusiasm triggered by Smashfest is to have a good chance of triggering a sustained interest. “You can build science capital in kids in schools but if they go home and the understanding of what’s inspiring them and the directions they might go in isn’t supported by the family you can end up with accidental discouragement.”

It’s perhaps too early to gauge its longer-term impact but so far the statistics paint a hugely positive picture. According to Griffths, in 2017 Smashfest reached a direct audience of 9,500 young people and their families, 72 per cent of whom were BME and 62 per cent female.

The group already has a number of key relationships,with Middlesex University, The Refinery (a science and engineering film company) and the University of Greenwich, and is now looking for more partnerships and funding to help it replicate the Smashfest model across the UK.

READ ABOUT ALL OF THE C2I 2017 WINNERS HERE