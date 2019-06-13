Distributed Generation Course

5 – 7 November 2019 | University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK

This popular course supports the continually increasing demand for engineers skilled in distributed generation. It features a 3 day programme that addresses the principles and practices of distributed generation across three key themes; the fundamentals, connection and the challenges.

Whether you are new to the industry or simply need a reminder, this course has been designed to provide engineers with an understanding of the technical issues relating to distributed generation.

For further information visit: https://events2.theiet.org/disgen/index.cfm?origin=the-engineer-listing