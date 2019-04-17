Dstl online game targets new cyber recruits

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is using an online game to help recruit more than 60 new members for its Cyber and Information Systems team.

Know the Unknown challenges users to think quickly and allocate resources to neutralise incoming cyber threats. Dstl is the science and technology arm of the Ministry of Defence. The organisation is hoping the game and the supporting microsite will attract inquisitive minds and act as a recruitment aid for those seeking a career in areas including data science, cyber & electronics warfare, as well as space, sensors & security systems.

“With defence and security operations becoming increasingly dependent on sensing and information, this recruitment drive represents our commitment to put the latest science and technology in the hands of users,” said Dr Paul Kealey, Dstl’s Cyber and Information Systems (CIS) division head.

“What attracted me to Dstl was that every day here is different. Our talented people are having a genuine impact keeping British people and the UK Armed Forces protected from harm.”

According to Dstl, it is looking for people with a flair for problem-solving and a passion for new technologies seeking a career with a difference. Ideally, candidates will have design and development experience in one or more of the following areas:

Radar Electronic Surveillance

Radio frequency or communications systems

Navigation system development

Design of electronic systems

Digital signal processing

Space systems design

Computer science, software engineering or network engineering

Information technology or technical architecture

Systems engineering

Verification and validation

Data forensics

Data fusion

Penetration testing

Quantum science

MORE FROM THE STUDENT ENGINEER