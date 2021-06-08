Dungeness B enters defuelling phase with immediate effect

EDF’s Dungeness B nuclear power station in Kent has been placed into the defuelling phase of decommissioning with immediate effect.
The power station has been in extended outage since September 2018 and during this time EDF has managed ‘a range of unique, significant and ongoing technical challenges that are not found at the other six AGR power stations’.
A number of those challenges were overcome but faults remained within some key components, including parts within the fuel assemblies, the company said.
Consequently, EDF has cancelled restart of the plant and moved it into defueling, which is the first stage of decommissioning a nuclear power station.
Dungeness B came online in 1983 and final generation of electricity in 2018 means the plant ran for 10 years longer than its original design life.
In a statement, John Benn, station director at Dungeness B said: "EDF has had to make a hard decision – but it is the right one. This marks the beginning of the next chapter in this station's story. We will now plan the defuelling operations, a job we expect will take several years, and one that provides ongoing opportunities for our staff and their specialist skills."
In a statement, John Benn, station director at Dungeness B said: “EDF has had to make a hard decision – but it is the right one. This marks the beginning of the next chapter in this station’s story. We will now plan the defuelling operations, a job we expect will take several years, and one that provides ongoing opportunities for our staff and their specialist skills.”
Commenting on EDF’s announcement Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association said: “Despite its difficulties, the plant has been of one of the ten most productive low-carbon assets in UK history.
“Its retirement underscores the urgency of investing in new nuclear capacity to hit net zero: in less than three years, more than half of our nuclear fleet will be gone. If this base of firm power is not replaced, we will have to rely on gas to stabilise the grid. This fossil fuel dependence will cause higher emissions and higher prices and push our climate goals further from our grasp.”
Perfect site for a SMR ?
If not, why not ?
Or a big battery, cheaper and quicker.
Based on Nuscale cuurent costings a 400 MW SMR will be in the order of Pds 2.5b. In 2025 when the site is accessible, a 400 MW/3200 MWh battery will be about Pds 400 m, enough wind and solar to generate the same amount of energy as the SMR Pds 800-1000 m i.e 40-50% cheaper
Why not a cluster of SMRs? All the consents and licensing processes would be accelerated and simplified and a lot of the infrastructure could potentially be reused. Easy really!
So at night in winter when there is no wind where will the electricity come from? 8 hours storage is not enough, 24 hours is probaly still not eough and will cost the same as an SMR.
Why not both ?
Then when the duracell bunny runs out of power the always on SMR could recharge it and ensure people get the power they need and don’t have to wait for wind during daylight hours.
What is the operational lifetime of these batteries, how do they actually compare with SMRs ?
It was ruled out for new nuclear because the beach it’s built on is considered to vulnerable to flooding in future climate scenarios. It where the tide flowing south from the North Sea tide meets the ide flowing east up English Channel, and surge heights can already be quite high especially in a storm.