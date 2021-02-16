DuPont in gear with Nissan e.dams Formula E technical partnership

DuPont and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team have entered into a technical partnership to accelerate the delivery of new technologies in vehicle electrification.

A key facet of the partnership with Nissan e.dams will be the exploration of motorsport as a testbed for new technology that can be applied in future commercial hybrid and electrified vehicles. DuPont add that this new partnership is an extension of its ongoing technical program with the Alpine F1 Team (formerly Renault DP World F1 Team), where engineers from both entities have collaborated on innovations within the car’s hybrid powertrain.

DuPont collaborations with automotive manufacturers have already investigated ways to reduce weight, improve heat and thermal management, boost connectivity and make cars safer for drivers and passengers. This new partnership is said to represent ‘a significant step forward’ in DuPont innovation helping to advance vehicle electrification.

“Nissan competes in Formula E to continuously build our electric vehicle expertise as we strive to produce even more exciting, efficient, and safe road cars for our customers,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan Global Motorsports director. “DuPont shares our passion for engineering excellence and technical advancement in every aspect of motorsports competition and road car development, so they are a perfect partner as we race together in Formula E, driving forward for success and knowledge.”

Tina Wu, vice president and general manager, Advanced Solutions, DuPont, added, “We look forward to working with Nissan e.dams. Together, we’ll push the boundaries of innovation in vehicle electrification – both on the track and through our work on commercial applications with Nissan. The future is electric, and this partnership puts both organisations at the forefront of the advancement of sustainable mobility.”

DuPont joins current Nissan e.dams partners Shell, Richard Mille, LEMO and CFI. Both teams will start working immediately in preparation for Nissan’s third ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, beginning with a double-header night race in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26, 2021.