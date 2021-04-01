Durham launches Energy Systems Management Masters

Durham University has announced that from September 2021 it will be offering a new Masters Degree in Energy Systems Management.

The full-time module will be one year long, taught by Durham University Business School and the University’s Department of Engineering, in partnership with the Durham Energy Institute. A part-time online and blended offer is planned to be introduced for the following academic year.

According to Dr Joanna Berry, associate professor in Entrepreneurship and co-director of the programme, climate change is the driving force behind the creation of the new course, and universities around the world have a duty to prepare the next generation for the challenges of achieving a net zero planet.

“In the year the UK hosts the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, it is hugely exciting to be launching this new programme,” Dr Berry said. “It could not be more timely, or appropriate, as it will provide students with both the technical and strategic information they will need to work towards achieving net zero and tackling the global challenges with which climate change confronts us.

“Students from all over the world will bring together their different perspectives on these global challenges, in the context of the United Nations strategic development goals. We will inform their learning and responses to these through the world-class research and intelligence of Durham University’s exceptional academics, with the support of Durham Energy Institute.”

According to Durham, the programme will address the need for future business leaders to understand and support the economic and environmental transformations required as the world moves to zero carbon operation. Students will also develop skills in technologies of energy conversion, as core modules cover a range of business and relevant engineering subjects, including the future of vehicles, net zero challenges and renewable energy technologies.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for anyone involved in energy,” said Dr Grant Ingram, associate professor in Thermodynamics and Fluid Mechanics and co-director of the Energy Systems Management programme.

“The transition to a zero-carbon future is gathering pace worldwide, and there is a strong need for leaders with high level skills in both technology and management. This bold new course will produce future leaders who are as comfortable talking about technology as they are about strategy. This blend of expertise will be hugely valuable in the future energy industry and their skills will accelerate the transition to a net zero world.”

More information on the course and how to apply can be found here