Durham University’s electric stars line up for CarFest South

Students from the Durham University Electric Motorsport (DUEM) team will be attending this year’s CarFest South, a family car-themed event taking place in Hampshire.

Established in 2002, the 50-strong team is one of the most established and successful solar racing teams in the UK. DUEM has custom-designed and manufactured all components for its solar-powered car, which has competed in World Solar Challenge, a 3,000km marathon race across the Australian outback. Since returning from the challenge in 2017, the team has redesigned every element to improve their next solar car, currently under construction in preparation for the 2019 World Solar Challenge. The vehicle features a carbon-fibre monocoque design that helped reduce the weight of the car by a third. It weighs in at just 250kg, measuring five metres long and two metres wide.

“This is an incredibly exciting project to be involved with,” said Tobias McBride, a third-year economics student at Durham University Business School and spokesperson for the team. “What we are creating is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the very latest technology, to globally educate about the importance of renewable technology in an environmentally conscious world and to inspire the next generation of those who dare to think differently.

“Our future plans offer individuals and companies unique scope to enhance their CSR attributes and showcase their support of the very latest green technologies. Our project enables connections with the very best student engineers and business minds in the country, and enables them to demonstrate their support of British engineering, ingenuity and innovation to the public in a truly exclusive way.”

DUEM team members will be on hand to answer questions at CarFest South, which takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire from 24-26 August. The event raises money for BBC Children In Need.

