Dutch students build electric superbike for MotoE competition

Students from the University of Twente in the Netherlands have designed and built an electric superbike to compete in the forthcoming MotoE competition.

Liion-GP features a completely new electric motor design, as well as an original frame and swing arm. According to the team, integration of the electric motor in the frame has made it more rigid, while also saving space and making the addition of more battery capacity possible.

“A fun fact is that our electric motorcycle was designed to be able to keep up with a 600cc motorcycle on the Assen race track,” said powertrain manager Jeroen Goudswaard.

In addition to all in-house developments on the technical side, such as the frame, battery and electronics, the bodywork was also completely built by the team. Over the next few weeks, extensive tests will be conducted in preparation for upcoming MotoE races in England and the Netherlands. The competition is now in its fourth season of racing, and aims to advance electric vehicle technology while providing a platform for the engineers of the future.

As well as being a race-winning design, the Twente team believes that the Liion-GP superbike should also appeal to red-blooded race fans.

“We took the required air cooling and the ergonomics into consideration,” said design lead Bram Norp. “We also wanted to create a motorcycle that would appeal to motorcycle fans. I think we have succeeded in coming up with a great design.”

Team manager Tim Veldhuis also commented: “It is amazing how much the team has achieved in such a short time,” said

“It feels great to show the world what is possible with the present state of technology. We are proud of the design, and our pride will only increase when we take part in the races this summer.”

The first race will be held at Pembrey Circuit in Wales on 8 July, with Donnington hosting a race weekend in August. Later rounds are scheduled for the Assen TT Circuit in the Netherlands and Oulton Park in Cheshire.

