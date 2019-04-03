2019 Dyson Award opens for entries

The 2019 James Dyson Award competition for student engineers and recent graduates has launched, with the winner of the international prize set to claim £30,000.

Now in its 15th year, the competition challenges entrepreneurial designers to engineer solutions to life’s problems, whether they be large-scale global issues or day-to-day frustrations. Entries are first judged at national level before progressing to the international stage. A panel of Dyson engineers selects an international shortlist of 20 entries, with those projects then reviewed by company founder and chief executive James Dyson, who then selects the international winner.

“Young engineers and designers have perspective and unbridled intelligence that makes them incredibly adept at problem solving,” said James Dyson.

“Their ideas can easily be dismissed, but if nurtured and celebrated they are transformative. Developing a product or technology is a long and daunting process; the James Dyson Award celebrates the inventive young people embarking on that process. The Award champions our next generation of inventors and will propel them towards future success. I am excited to see what surprising ideas this year’s award brings.”

Last year’s overall prize was awarded to O-Wind Turbine, an omnidirectional power device that can capture wind travelling in any direction, unlike conventional turbines. This allows it to be used in urban environments where wind flow is multi-directional.

“Cities are windy places but we are currently not harnessing this resource,” said O-Wind Turbine inventors, Nicolas Orellana and Yaseen Noorani.

“Winning the international James Dyson Award has validated our concept. The attention we’ve received so far has given us the confidence to see the development of this concept as a future career. Already we are in discussions with investors and we hope to secure a deal in the coming months.”

The deadline for entries is July 11 and more information on the Dyson Award can be found here. Entrants must be – or have been within the last four years – enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering or design related course at university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

