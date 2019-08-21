EngineeringUK wants ­­­­your early career stories

Non-profit organisation EngineeringUK is asking early career engineers, apprentices and technicians to share their stories in an effort to inspire the next generation.

By seeing what engineers do in their day-to-day work and learning how they started their careers, the collected case studies will aim to help young people understand how jobs in engineering can be achieved and how their interests can play a central part of their future professional life. For example, many young people today are motivated by the opportunity to address global challenges such as ensuring access to clean water, sanitation and affordable and sustainable energy, but may not realise how central engineering is to address these issues.

EngineeringUK estimates the UK will need around 203,000 roles that require engineering skills to be filled annually through to 2024. According to the organisation, the critical shortfall in the young people on pathways to fill these jobs will not be resolved simply by encouraging more people to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Clearly defined vocational pathways into engineering are required, as well as a greater focus on diversity across the industry.

It’s well known that women are underrepresented in engineering, as are those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds. To that end, EngineeringUK is particularly keen to feature the stories of engineers working in the UK from a BAME background on its Tomorrow’s Engineers site. The Real Jobs section of the Tomorrow’s Engineers website features interview case studies with people working in all areas of the engineering world but is additionally seeking voices from newer and expanding areas of the sector – from computer and software to biomedical engineering.

Tomorrow’s Engineers would also like to hear from engineering professionals who have entered their career through a vocational or apprenticeship route. Those interested in helping promote their work and taking part are encouraged to get in touch with the Tomorrow’s Engineers communications team via this website.

