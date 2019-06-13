ECOC 2019: 45th International Conference on Optical Communications

22 – 26 September 2019 | Dublin, Ireland

ECOC is the place to meet the world’s leading optical communications community. You will hear over 400 technical presentations with new research, results and innovations; see live demonstrations of cutting-edge prototypes, tools and collaborative research projects; attend

in-depth tutorials and hear industry-leading experts talking about new and emerging technologies that have the potential to shape the future of photonics. Plenary speakers include Facebook, BT, Huawei, University College Cork and China Mobile Research Institute.

For further information visit: http://www.ecoc2019.org/index.html?origin=the-engineer-listing