Edinburgh starts wireless charging project

A project is underway in Edinburgh to assess whether wireless charging technology can support the introduction of more electric vehicles to the city council’s fleet and those of commercial organisations.
The £1.6m project, led by Flexible Power Systems, will do this by assessing shared charging hubs, dynamic charge scheduling across fleets, and high-power wireless charging for Light Commercial Vehicles. The project is being delivered in partnership with The City of Edinburgh Council and Heriot-Watt University.
KAUST team models use of wireless road charging
Initially, four L2H1 variant Vauxhall Vivaro E vans will take to the streets, each fitted with a 75kW/h battery, Combined Charging System (CCS) rapid charging protocol, and 12kW onboard charger. To recharge, the van’s underslung vehicle assembly (VA) is positioned over a ground assembly (GA) to top the vehicle’s battery up in under an hour. A high-frequency inverter drive generates the 85kHz switching required for recharging via the GA.
In the video below, James Derby, chief electrical engineer at FPS describes how the VA charging coil incorporates a rectifier unit and integrates into the battery, charging mechanism and pre-charge circuitry, the latter allowing safe connection/disconnection of the VA to the battery system.
Funding for the trial is being provided by the UK government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK.
Professor Phil Greening, deputy director of the Centre for Sustainable Road Freight, a joint initiative between Heriot-Watt University and Cambridge University, said wireless charging is a cornerstone technology and an essential requirement if commercial vehicles are to transport goods autonomously in the future.
“While shared infrastructure and collaboration have great potential to reduce the costs of decarbonising last-mile logistics, there are complex scheduling and commercial trade-offs to be considered,” he said.
Prof Greening explained that vehicles currently refuel in minutes, and once refuelled have ranges expressed in hundreds of miles. In the future, EVs refuelling will take tens of minutes and the resulting range is likely to be in tens of miles.
“This means that vehicles will have to coordinate with other vehicles about when and where they can recharge,” he told The Engineer. “Such coordination is also likely to mean that vehicles will have to forecast their energy state and book charging slots at limited facilities. This may result in vehicles having to adopt sub-optimal routes so they can be sure of accessing charging facilities.”
He continued: “This results in a new trade off: should the vehicle travel further – to pick up charge – or deliver later to pick up a charge closer to the ideal route? These problems are best addressed using real time sophisticated coordination platforms.”
The trial runs to April next year.
This seems ideal for taxi ranks or a delivery vehicle that goes back to base frequently. Otherwise you are just saving the bother of plugging in. Does anyone know how the economics of wireless charging compare with battery cassette swapping?
The article refers to a 12kW onboard charger, but the video shows the van charging at 20kW. That makes quite a difference, for a full 75 kW-h charge – less than 4 hours to over 6. It also influences how useful, in practice a one-hour top-up would be. Can one of the contributors clarify please?
This could be the answer to on-street parking for the masses in towns and cities who cannot garage their cars. Charging points on the road outside town-houses, controlled from the house. It would mean digging up a lot of streets, but why not if it “saves the planet”.
As Clive says this would be ideal for Taxis; I’d also include local delivery vans who could charge-up while delivering.
There used to be a concern about the effect of strong electrical fields on humans, has that been resolved?
In 2014 Milton Keynes commenced a trial using induction-charged buses on their route 7 between Wolverton and MK. Apparently around 800,000 passengers a year were carried on these buses until the trial ended in 2019/20. Arriva – the operator of the buses – said that it was time to move on when they replaced the electric buses with diesel-powered ones. Observers noted that the electric buses were frequently replaced by diesel buses anyway.
See
https://www.arup.com/news-and-events/worlds-most-demanding-electric-bus-route-launched-in-milton-keynes
and
https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/people/could-milton-keynes-be-britains-first-fully-electric-bus-town-1426117
Nothing new under the sun…