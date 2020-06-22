Electric vehicles critical to post-pandemic UK economy claims report

Electric cars could benefit the UK economy by £24bn provided suppliers can rapidly ramp up their capacity to ten times current levels, according to new research published by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).
The ‘Strategic UK opportunities in passenger car electrification’ report argues that with passenger cars requiring some form of electrification by 2030, the technology to achieve this will be crucial to the UK economy post COVID-19.
The report highlights market growth opportunities of £12bn for batteries, £10bn for power electronics and £2bn for electric machines (i.e. electric motors) but claims that delivering on these opportunities will require suppliers to ramp up their capacity to 10 times current levels.
“The electrification of vehicles is happening at pace,” said APC CEO Ian Constance, “but if we are to deliver on our 2035 goals, and take our place as world-leaders, the supply chain will need to expand more rapidly – our research predicts up to ten-fold in the next five years.”
With a global potential of over £97bn, the UK is already well placed and capable of delivering this growth with established global producers, an extensive chemical supply chain and leading research and development expertise.
“The report reveals that opportunities for UK-based companies are available right across the spectrum,” added Constance. “In the next few years the APC expects to be funding projects developing technologies in everything from magnet manufacturing to semiconductors and electric steel to battery components.’
Some home truths. To convert UK vehicles to EVs will require:-
Twice the global annual Cobalt production,
Three quarters of the global annual Lithium production,
Nearly the entire annual global production of Neodymium, and
more than half the annual global Copper production.
And this just for the UK.
What could possibly go wrong.
The CEO of Ford (UK) said in an interview recently that he did not see electric cars as a short term option. He noted that the price was far higher than most people could afford for the equivalent electric car, and that the replacement rate (i.e. new-sales) had fallen significantly before the Covid-19 problem.
While the top of range electric cars look great, they are far out of my range of purchase, so I’ll be buying another diesel soon. Unfortunately the government and their advisers all live in the affluent London bubble and have little inter-election interest in the rest of us.
That’s right; kill our motor industry by virtually outlawing diesel. There are simply just not enough charging points for us city dwellers. Also, charge time is still off the scale.
Now that we’re cosying up to the Americans because we’ve dumped Europe by Brexit, are we expecting to sell cars to them? Already the vast percentage of electric cars parked in my area of London are Tesla’s with a spec. superior any European equivalents. With the prospect of importation tax reductions, I’m at a loss to see how that is going to aid UK’s recovery, or more importantly, that of the British motor industry.
This is one of a number of green initiatives al of which seem to come with eye watering estimates and which claim to be able to reinvigorate the economy. This one proposals neatly duck the question of where and how much of the incremental generation will be met. Various separate estimates have intimated a near doubling of generating capacity to meet this sort of position. Add in road freight and rail electrification and the whole scenario looks to be untenable. Solar and wind power are intermittent . So what covers the base load (including cars, trucks etc) if this is all effectively off line in the still cloudy days of mid winter?
Time to get out the bike clips.
@Bill Church,
Right On!
Here is another impeccably useful data source, published only last month. https://www.iea.org/articles/clean-energy-progress-after-the-covid-19-crisis-will-need-reliable-supplies-of-critical-minerals
In view of the sheer quantities of the many special and scarce metals needed to produce “green” electricity, I wonder what Orwell would have made of the modern meaning of “clean”, as used in the widely used term “clean” energy?
Once again someone talks up the need to produce vehicles and batteries. Until people buy them they will remain expensive and at low levels of both production and penetration. There will be wider environmental issues to be addressed, but as usual the manufacturing imperatives completely ignore the elephant in the room. The elephant is the completely inadequate power generation, distribution and charging systems. Until such time as people can undertake an electric powered journay and be assured that wherever they go and whatever the route needed there is a rapid, accessible and viable re-charging facility they will not take these vehicles up. Manufacturing of the vehicles and batteries is relatively easy to ramp up, but the infrastructure isn’t, and that will take significant government led investment. A far more worthwhile investment with whole UK benefits than the sheer waste of HS2, the sole purpose of which is to pander to businesses based in London who want yet more people to travel to that over crowded destination. We need somewhere of the order of an additional 500TWh per annum of energy production and distribution to replace petrol and diesel. As an example I cannot travel with an affordable electric car to visit my daughter in a round trip of around 220 miles without diversions or cold weather because of a lack of accessible rapid charging points at the destination, never mind the overnight recharging at my home! To prime the move to electric, which I would love to be able to do, the re-energising system has to be in place first. If all these experts would address the infrastructure with as much enthusiasm as they do to exhorting vehicle production and purchase we would migrate much quicker.
I share some other respondents’ scepticism about primary generation and distribution capacity; in fairness to the authors of the report https://www.apcuk.co.uk/app/uploads/2020/06/APC-Passenger-car-electrification-report-online-v1.pdf that wasn’t their remit, rather what needs to go under the bonnet
Yes, if you divide 77,000 tonnes global annual Lithium by the 63kg Lithium in a Tesla that is enough to make 1.2M cars (if the metal were reserved exclusively for that us) so not nearly enough. I’m sure Bill Church’s other figures check out too.
What is the potential for Lithium production, though? After all, if electricity is to be a replacement for fossil fuels, it is appropriate to do things on a comparable scale: global crude oil production is around 12 million tonnes … A DAY!
The obsession with the motor car is dwindling. A lot of young adults dont even have driving licences.
Better to re-orientate in urban areas to trams on the main routes – a distributed public transport that creates modal shift which buses rarely do, reduces health risk from air pollution – exhaust, tyre, brake and road particulates, … and helps urban regeneration eg France ~30 new tram lines in 30 years. Should not be overly expensive or long to implement if managed properly and an opportunity for British developed ultra light tram technology to export , see bathtrams.uk
If a car is needed drop along to the electric co-operative car rental.
The rural areas often with poor urban transport land use decisions over the last 50 years because of their low densities will be difficult to service effectively with mass transit. Cars or a horse will probably still be needed !