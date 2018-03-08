The Engineer to publish exclusive online MACH 2018 daily

The Engineer is excited to announce that it will be joining forces with MACH 2018 organiser the MTA to bring readers the latest news from the UK’s biggest manufacturing technology showcase.

Published online from 6th – 16th April, The Engineer MACH Daily will bring readers the latest news from the show floor, spotlight the key technologies being launched, highlight the deals being done, and talk to some of the key figures in the UK manufacturing technology sector.

As the go-to source for MACH related news and analysis, The Engineer MACH daily offers advertisers the opportunity to put themselves in front of one of the industry’s largest and most engaged audience and The Engineer’s commercial team has agreed a variety of specially discounted rates only available to MACH 2018 exhibitors.

Discounted Advertising Opportunities – MACH Exhibitors only

Banners – £500

Exhibitor Promotion Buttons – £250

Sponsored Content Editorial – £1,000 (limited availability)

To book contact Sonal Dalgliesh on 0207 970 4487 or sonal.dalgliesh@centaurmedia.com