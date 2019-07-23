Engineering/ Electronics / Embedded Design Show

Dates: 16th – 17th October 2019

Opening times:

16th: 10:00 – 17:00 (conference open from 09:00)

17th: 10:00 – 16:00 (conference open from 09:00)

Website: www.engineeringdesignshow.co.uk

Description

The Engineering Design Show (EDS) is the UK’s only event entirely dedicated to the needs of engineering, electronics and embedded design professionals.

New for 2019 is the interactive Robotics Innovation Hub showcasing the very latest in robotics design and technology from award-winning companies and innovative start-ups.

The Future Zone is also returning for 2019. Visitors will be able to discover how the latest VR technology from RiVR is changing the way humans learn and try it for themselves. RiVR can capture any location and recreate it in photorealistic virtual reality, allowing users to interact with and experience these worlds, enhancing the way humans learn.

EDS caters for all aspects of engineering design under one roof in an efficient and dynamic environment.