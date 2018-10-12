Calling engineers: help shape the future of engineering engagement

Inspiring the next generation of engineers has never been more important, but what does effective engineering engagement look like? Come and find out and join the debate at This is Engineering Engagement, a free one day event on Friday 16th November at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London.

The need to engage and inspire the next generation to consider a career in engineering is one of industry’s most talked about challenges.

There is widespread agreement on the need to tackle this challenge head-on, a plethora of initiatives aimed at addressing it and recognition at the highest levels of government, academia and industry that it’s critical to our future economic prosperity and competitiveness.

And yet the STEM engagement landscape is fragmented. Current efforts are at times disjointed, sometimes unhelpfully commercially competitive, and so varied in size and scale that the insights, learnings and successes of smaller, targeted initiatives are often drowned out by the noise made by much larger programmes.

This is Engineering Engagement is a free one-day event to bring together STEM engagement professionals from engineering employers and independent public engagement projects, to discuss what good engineering engagement looks like and how we can work together to improve public perceptions of engineering.

Discussion will draw on the latest research, and insights from recent public engagement projects and campaigns, including the Year of Engineering and This is Engineering.

The event will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday 16 November at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London, and will include a series of presentations, panel sessions and workshops to examine the current engineering engagement landscape and what actions can be taken to increase our impact with our target audiences.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is Engineering Engagement is jointly organised by the Royal Academy of Engineering, I’m An Engineer and The Engineer magazine.