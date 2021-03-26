Panel discussion: Engineering careers in 2021 – opportunities, challenges and earnings

Register now to attend our free panel session on Thursday 8th April, and tap into the latest thinking on the engineering jobs landscape

Engineers, along with professionals from most other sectors of the economy, have faced a challenging and unsettling time over the past 12 months.

As reported in The Engineer’s recently published annual salary survey, large numbers of the UK engineering workforce have found themselves laid off, furloughed, out of work, or obliged to temporarily sacrifice a proportion of their salary.

What’s more, there is a growing sense that the pandemic has accelerated a process of industry wide change: altering – perhaps permanently – established working patterns and accelerating the development of a number of key technology areas. All of this will have a profound impact on engineering’s skills requirements and career pathways and opportunities.

In this online panel discussion –held in partnership with technical recruitment specialist Matchtech – we will bring together a diverse panel of industry experts, specialist recruiters and current jobseekers to discuss some of the 2021 salary surveys’ key findings and offer advice and insight on how both engineers and engineering employers can navigate this altered landscape.

Discussion areas / agenda Areas of opportunity for engineering job seekers

Transferrable skills

The challenges and benefits of driving diversity

Routes into Industry

The benefits of professional registration

Talking to the talent pool – how recruiters can improve engagement with job seekers Featuring Graham Carter – Managing Director, Matchtech

Virginia Hodge – Trustee and Company Director – Foothold, The IET benevolent fund

Gordon Woodward-Clark – Chartered Engineer & Job seeker

Jon Excell – Editor, The Engineer

Index image: adobe.stock.com