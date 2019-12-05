EngineeringUK casts net for diverse STEM mentors 

STEM professionals from diverse backgrounds are being sought by EngineeringUK to volunteer across its programmes.

The organisation, which runs The Big Bang Fair, Robotics Challenge and Energy Quest, is looking for applications from underrepresented segments in STEM, including women, LGBTQI and different ethnic backgrounds, as well as apprentices and academics who come from a diverse range of careers. EngineeringUK wants STEM professionals from non-traditional backgrounds to volunteer for its events to act as role models and demonstrate that anyone can become an engineer or scientist.

“We’re really grateful to all the hundreds of inspirational STEM volunteers who go above and beyond to support our engagement programmes and help with the smooth running of the regional events for the Robotics Challenge, Energy Quest and the largest UK-wide STEM event, The Big Bang Fair,” said Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive of EngineeringUK.

“We would love to see greater representation of volunteers from different backgrounds whether that be gender, sexual orientation, race and physical abilities because we want every young person from all backgrounds to see that STEM can offer a varied, stimulating and rewarding career.”

According to EngineeringUK, prospective volunteers may well have access to corporate volunteering days as part of their employers Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. For the volunteers themselves, the organisation says it’s a chance to give back to their local community, be rewarded for existing knowledge and develop new skills.

“Understanding young people and supporting them is a key to our future success in science and engineering and The Big Bang Fair offered a great opportunity to help me gain some of that experience,” said previous volunteer Puja Hazlehurst.

The deadline for applications for The Big Bang Fair is Monday 9 December and details of how to apply can be found here. Energy Quest events are held all across England, Scotland and Wales and details of how to get involved can be found on the website. Those interested in volunteer positions for regional events for Robotics Challenge should contact the delivery partners directly.

MORE FROM THE STUDENT ENGINEER