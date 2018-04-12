Take part in The Engineer’s 2018 salary survey

Make your voice heard in the largest industry-wide salary survey of its kind

Last year, in our third annual engineering salary survey, we asked UK engineers from across industry to tell us how they felt about their jobs and how much they get paid.

With almost 3000 engineers from across 11 sectors of UK industry taking part, the survey provided an illuminating picture of life in engineering, from levels of job satisfaction and how pay and benefits in some sectors differ to others, to the number of women in the profession and how their earnings compare to those of their male colleagues.

Key findings last year included an average year on year salary increase of 6.6 per cent; the news that almost 45 per cent of all engineers in the UK are considering a change of job; and growing worries over the the impact of Brexit on job security. You can read the full report of our 2017 survey here.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE PART IN OUR 2018 SALARY SURVEY

It will be interesting to see what has changed, what has remained the same, when we sit down to analyse the results of the 2018 survey, which you can take part in here.

As with last year, not only will your feedback make a valuable contribution to our ongoing coverage of this important issue, but your answers will also be fed into our online salary benchmarking tool, which you will be able to use to see how your salary compares with that of your peers.

The full results of the 2018 Salary Survey, which we are running in partnership with technical recruitment specialist CBS Butler, will be revealed in June 2018.

To take part, and to enter a draw to win a £500 John Lewis voucher, click here:

TAKE PART IN OUR 2018 SALARY SURVEY



All data collected will be aggregated and all information you may provide will remain totally anonymous.