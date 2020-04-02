Engineers for the NHS project to crack Covid-19 challenges

Engineers and designers are being asked to unite in Engineers for the NHS, a project aimed at solving the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Peter Ogrodnik, a biomedical engineer from Keele University, is leading the project in collaboration with the Institution of Engineering Designers, who are calling for solutions to some of the biggest issues affecting the NHS and care providers in the UK and abroad. These could include a device to help frail people accept a food parcel, the mass production of ventilators and testing surgical masks after they’ve been sterilised.

“Unless our engineers and designers know of the issue no solution can be forthcoming,” said Libby Meyrick, CEO for the Institution of Engineering Designers. “We therefore intend to lead a project that enables all of our members to collaborate on problems sent directly from the NHS or from other care providers across the globe. We would like institutions to enable their engineers to volunteer in this international effort.”

Engineers for the NHS is expected to enable engineers, designers and institutions to collaborate on challenges sent directly from the NHS or from other care providers around the world.

In a statement, Prof. Ogrodnik, an expert in healthcare technologies, said: “As institutions we have access to some of the best engineering design minds in the world, some of whom are at home with time on their hands.

“We are suggesting that they could supply some of their spare time to a coordinated provision of engineers and designers focussed on solving the problems deriving from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Clearly the ventilator shortage is foremost in everyone’s minds but there are other issues too, many of which can be solved by the collective thoughts of engineers across the world.”

The Engineers for the NHS project has launched a new webpage for engineers to sign up to volunteer and will be available for the NHS and care providers to submit their issues they need support with. The problems the initiatives receive will then be filtered through to different groups of engineers across the UK.