Engineers Without Borders targets responsible STEM

Engineers Without Borders UK is partnering with City, University of London to integrate global responsibility and ethical practice into STEM education.

The charity organisation is aiming to embed collaboration, empathy, cross-disciplinary learning, ethics, systems thinking, inclusive approaches and real-world examples alongside the university’s technical education. The goal of the partnership is to provide the opportunity for engineers and other STEM professionals to learn how to produce globally responsible solutions.

“City is delighted to be partnering and making history with Engineers Without Borders UK,” said Dean of City’s School of Mathematics, Computer Science and Engineering, Professor Rajkumar Roy.

“This outstanding charity is establishing its first-ever strategic partnership with our university and deepening its five-year relationship with our School. This will further our commitment to educating socially responsible STEM professionals, clearly illustrated through joint innovative engineering design programmes, such as the Engineering for People Design Challenge and our soon to be launched, Efficiency for Access Design Challenge.”

Some of the key pillars of the new partnership include strengthening research on socially responsible STEM technologies and solutions, creating a programme to facilitate volunteering opportunities, and run project-based design challenges for STEM students.

“We’ve been working in universities since 2004, and it’s fantastic to be able to launch our strategic partnership initiative with City, University of London,” said Emma Crichton, head of Engineering at Engineers Without Borders UK.

“This is absolutely the type of collaboration we need to ensure that the workforce of tomorrow is prepared to creatively respond to our future challenges. Over the next three years, we will work together with the School of Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics to design a broad, cohesive package of work, all aimed to inspire and nurture social responsibility considering the global perspective, and to produce world-class graduates. Through experimenting with various approaches, we hope to demonstrate the sheer power and potential of future STEM professionals to create inclusive solutions that work for us all.”