Why you should enter Launchpad at Subcon 2021

With the deadline for Launchpad at Subcon looming (August 8th), Dr Joe Handsaker, CEO of Elements Technology and winner of the Launchpad at Subcon in 2019, explains how entering – and winning – can transform your enterprise.

At Elemental, we try and make Industry 4.0 simple and accessible for everyone using consumer technology like phones and contactless technology.

At the moment, what we’ve got on the market is Elements Dockett for contactless order tracking; so, it’s the same technology you use to pay for shopping and petrol and coffees, but we use that to identify when a staff member has completed a task and, because it’s within an app, it doesn’t have that scare factor.

As a startup, we’re always looking for events where we can exhibit for free and with Launchpad, there was a free spot, we turned up and we had a stand amongst the other startups. We’re always interested in seeing what’s new and out there, so we got a lot of interest. And later in the exhibition, we took part in the Launchpad competition: there were six of us all pitching for five minutes and the judges decided who was best and, luckily, we were the guys who won.

Winning Launchpad gave us the opportunity to be interviewed and reported on giving us really good material to get out there on our social media channels and on our website. But the main thing for us is that we’ll be back at Subcon this year – we’ve got a free stand and we’re looking forward to showing everyone how far we’ve come and all the new products we’ve created.

Conferences where you’ve got that personal contact work so much better for us than anything we’ve been able to do over the last 18 months and we’re looking forward to showing off to people.

Subcon 2021 will take place at Birmingham’s NEC on 14 – 16 September 2021. To register to attend Subcon 2021 please visit www.subconshow.co.uk