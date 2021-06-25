Epipole starts on project to diagnose intracranial pressure

Video retinal imaging specialist Epipole has started work on a €1.1m collaborative project to develop technology for the diagnosis of intracranial pressure (ICP).

The project, funded by the Eureka Eurostars programme, is a collaboration between Epipole, Denmark’s Statumanu ICP and the University of Southern Denmark.

ICP is a growing pressure inside the skull, typically as the result of a brain injury or other medical condition. According to the Fife, Scotland-based company, injuries to the brain can be complicated to detect, and ICP is typically diagnosed via spinal tap (lumbar puncture), which is invasive and expensive. Being able to quickly and easily measure changes in ICP in a non-invasive way is crucial to making the right decisions about a patient’s treatment, the company add.

MORE FROM MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

The Eurostars project will combine Epipole’s patented handheld video ophthalmoscope technology with Statumanu’s AI software, which can assess images of the blood vessels in the retina to provide instant assessment and continuous monitoring of changes in ICP.

Epipole’s epiCam technology gives doctors the ability to scan the retina using real-time video and then extract high quality images. epiCam will be integrated with Statumanu’s AI software to capture the retinal data needed for the software to make the diagnosis.

“Having reviewed all the available retinal cameras on the market, Epipole is the ideal partner for this project,” said Jakob Find Madsen, founder and CEO of Statumanu ICP. “As a lightweight, handheld camera that also shoots high resolution video, epiCam has all the capabilities needed to make this innovative system a success.”

“We’re thrilled to have secured Eurostars funding for this exciting collaboration with Statumanu,” Dr Craig Robertson, founder and CEO of Epipole said in a statement. “We are looking forward to helping revolutionise the way in which intracranial pressure is diagnosed to support better clinical decision making and, ultimately, to improve patient outcomes.”

Following the completion of the technology integration, a clinical study to assess the effectiveness of the solution will be conducted at the University of Southern Denmark.