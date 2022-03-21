EPSRC funds EPIQC ambition for quantum computing

Glasgow University researchers are leading EPIQC, an EPSRC-funded project aiming to take quantum computing from the lab to real-world applications.

The four-year EPIQC (Empowering Practical Interfacing of Quantum Computing) project will see quantum computing and ICT researchers across the UK collaborating on new ways to fulfil the project’s ambition.

Unlike conventional digital computers, which encode information in the form of binary bits, quantum computers harness the phenomena of superposition and entanglement to encode information, which has the potential for much more advanced computing.

According to Glasgow University, there is no overarching infrastructure to enable widespread interaction with quantum computers through information and communication technologies as there is with digital computers. Without an established ICT structure, quantum computing cannot be extended to the devices, networking, and components that are commonplace in today’s digital world.

EPIQC brings together researchers to work on the interface of quantum computing and ICT through co-creation and networking activities. The collaborators will focus on three key areas, namely optical interconnects, wireless control and readout, and cryoelectronics.

In a statement, EPIQC leader Professor Martin Weides, of Glasgow University’s James Watt School of Engineering, said: “We’re pleased that EPSRC has chosen to lend their support to this project, which involves many of the leading quantum technology and ICT researchers and industry partners from across the UK.

“Together, we have the expertise and access to facilities which will help us tackle some tricky problems. We expect to develop a robust network of collaboration and co-creation which will produce some exciting results and help further develop the roadmap to realise the potential of quantum computing interfaces.”

EPIQC is said to build on existing quantum research and development at Glasgow University, which includes leading QuantIC, the UK Quantum Technology Hub in Imaging, which was launched in 2014 as part of the £1bn UK National Technologies Programme.

Dr Hadi Heidari of the James Watt School of Engineering and co-lead of EPIQC said: “We’re delighted to have some of the world’s leading quantum computing and ICT experts from academia onboard right from the start to help us deliver advances in quantum computing.

“It is a fast-expanding field with the potential for truly transformative change, and we’re pleased to be playing a leading role in supporting the UK as a centre for quantum computing excellence.”