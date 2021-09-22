Equipmake launches Jewel E electric double decker bus

Equipmake has launched Jewel E, an electric double decker bus that is joining a market set to grow to one million vehicles per annum by 2030.

Featuring an electric powertrain designed and developed at Equipmake’s facility in Norfolk, Jewel E has a range of up to 250 miles of range, which is currently the longest of any electric double decker in the world. The vehicle’s body has been produced by Beulas in Girona, Spain.

The double decker features Equipmake’s Zero Emission Drivetrain (ZED), an advanced propulsion technology that is modular, scale-able and capable of supporting different bus sizes. ZED is already used in a single decker bus in Buenos Aires, Argentina as part of an Equipmake partnership with Agrale.

Integrated into the Jewel E chassis ZED is the company’s HTM 3500 motor, which combines high torque with low motor speeds, and is fitted directly onto the propshaft, which Equipmake said removes the need for a separate gearbox.

Producing maximum torque of 3,500Nm at 1,000rpm and offering maximum power of 400kW, it is driven by a Semikron SKAI inverter with energy stored in customer-specified lithium-ion battery pack options of up to 543kWh.

Jewel E’s thermal management system keeps the motor, inverter and battery at optimum operating temperature. It features a water-glycol cooling circuit augmented by the capture of thermal energy to heat the interior in cold conditions. Depleted batteries can be recharged overnight with a CSS DC charging point.

In a statement, Ian Foley, managing director, Equipmake said: “Improving urban air quality is a global problem. At the same time, operators want vehicles that are cost-effective and highly efficient, while governments and local bodies need bus manufacturers to bring advanced technology to market quickly. Equipmake has taken all of this into account and the result is our innovative new EV double decker, Jewel E.

“Featuring our…ZED powertrain, it has up to 250 miles electric range, yet is cost-effective too. Set to be built at an all-new manufacturing facility near to our home in Snetterton, Norfolk, it will bring new jobs to the local area and has the potential to play a crucial role in supporting the government’s commitment to introduce 4,000 EV buses in the coming three years. What’s more it’s also the first EV bus to meet Transport for London (TfL)’s tough 2024 regulations too. And with demand increasing globally for electric buses, we believe it provides the right solution both nationally and internationally.”

Testing of Jewel E begins in Q4 2021 with in-service trials expected to take place in Q1 2022. Manufacture and sales of Jewel E will begin at a new Equipmake facility in Norfolk in 2022.