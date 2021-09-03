Advanced EV manufacturing subject of joint research

Advanced solutions for EV manufacturing and the development of mobility solutions are to be the focus of joint research to be carried out by NTU Singapore and Hyundai Motor Group.

Focusing on Industry 4.0 technologies, the projects will aim to develop solutions that can transform conventional car manufacturing facilities into so-called factories of the future.

Four pilot projects on artificial intelligence (AI) and additive manufacturing (3D printing) will be explored in the initial stage which starts this month.

One of the projects will develop machine learning algorithms for vehicle image processing to ensure the quality of EVs. According to NTU, the application of an AI-based image processing sensor in the plant will help detect defects and anomalies during the manufacturing process, ensuring high levels of safety and reliability of the final product.

Another project will look at integrating 3D printing in EV manufacturing. Researchers will explore how 3D printers can be used in the customisation of automotive components, and how they may be implemented in a smart factory operation.

NTU senior vice president (Research) Professor Lam Khin Yong and Hyundai Motor Group senior vice president Hong Bum Jung signed the collaboration agreement at a ceremony held at NTU on September 1, 2021. The signing ceremony follows an earlier announcement made in October 2020 during the virtual ground-breaking ceremony for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS), which is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

In a statement, NTU president Professor Subra Sureshsaid, “The partnership between NTU and Hyundai Motor Group provides one more example of how our close collaboration with industry plays an important role in developing relevant solutions to address real world issues.

“This collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group will build on NTU’s core strengths, in areas such as additive manufacturing, AI, autonomous and electric vehicles, and big data to bring about benefits to the automotive industry, Singapore and the global society.”