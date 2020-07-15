Extreme E gets off-grid power boost from hydrogen

Off-road electric SUVs taking place in the upcoming Extreme E race series will be recharged by AFC Energy’s hydrogen fuelled H-Power Charger.
The aim of the collaboration is to bring off-grid, zero-emissions electric vehicle (EV) charging to the world’s first all-electric international rally series.
Has Formula E ‘changed the game’ for electric cars?
Interview: Williams Advanced Engineering MD Craig Wilson
Set take place throughout 2021, the rally championship will see teams racing bespoke off-road electric SUVs in some of the remotest parts of the planet.
Created by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, Extreme E series 1 will see EVs race across five locations including the Arctic, the Amazon Rainforest and the coast of Senegal. According to Extreme E’s website, the series will ‘highlight climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems, whilst showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions’. The H-Power Charger will showcase hydrogen as an alternative to diesel generators.
“This collaboration with AFC Energy is a game changer not just for Extreme E, but also to the wider sports and events industry which could also benefit greatly from using this innovative, zero emission charging technology,” Agag said in a statement. “In everything we do around this championship we are focussed on being sustainable and supporting the environment, whilst also being innovative. Our collaboration with AFC Energy, the leading provider of alkaline fuel cell systems providing off-grid and sustainable power generation, is a huge step in the right direction to transforming motorsport into a modern and green pastime.”
According to AFC, their hydrogen power solution will demonstrate the remote manufacture of so-called ‘green hydrogen’ through micro-alkaline water electrolysis, which removes the need to store and transport hydrogen to different race meetings.
“We are honoured to have been selected by Extreme E to play a part in such a world class motor racing championship,” said Adam Bond, CEO of AFC Energy. “The race highlights not only the true potential of electric vehicle SUVs in some of the harshest environments on Earth, but also the need to raise public awareness of the debilitating impact climate change is having on our ecosystems.”
This looks very impressive.
About 2 years ago I commented to INEOs that their new off-road vehicle should be electric based, perhaps with an optional, detachable range extender.
I think – I haven’t seen the spec yet – they ignored the advice and will bring to market an obsolete vehicle.
When it comes to extreme off road, electric drive offers so many advantages over inefficient, fragile, torque-lacking, water susceptible, monolithic, mechanically controlled internal combustion engines.
When do we get the e-tractor races? That is one industry which need electrifying.
Absolutely brilliant
As an Electrical Engineer I am all for the rapid development of all types of EVs. Absolutely , I agree that awareness of the serious negative impact that climate change is having on our ecosystems needs to be brought to the forefront for immediate action to be taken.
However, as a Photographer (45+ years) and some what an environmentalist, I have a real problem with any type of sports activity such as car racing/rallying (regardless of zero emissions) be held in the delicate and fragile ecosystems such as the Arctic and the Amazon Rain Forest. There is a lot more than just zero carbon emissions to be considered here, what about the impact of added human intrusion/activity and possibly other support vehicles in respect to any wild life that exist in these ecosystems. I must admit that I do not know the actual areas that this rally will take place, but in my opinion, the choice for the locations for this event is ludicrous.
The only way to go for flexible and adaptable off grid systems. Especially if pressurised and using fuel cells in vehicles.
Hydrogen is NOT ‘zero emissions’
This has got to be one of the worst and least efficient (and therefore polluting) power chains I’ve heard of!
Hydrocarbons -> Electricity -> Hydrogen -> Electricity -> Chemical (battery) -> Electricity -> Mechanical.
Each stage is lossy.