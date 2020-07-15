Extreme E gets off-grid power boost from hydrogen

Off-road electric SUVs taking place in the upcoming Extreme E race series will be recharged by AFC Energy’s hydrogen fuelled H-Power Charger.

The aim of the collaboration is to bring off-grid, zero-emissions electric vehicle (EV) charging to the world’s first all-electric international rally series.

Set take place throughout 2021, the rally championship will see teams racing bespoke off-road electric SUVs in some of the remotest parts of the planet.

Created by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, Extreme E series 1 will see EVs race across five locations including the Arctic, the Amazon Rainforest and the coast of Senegal. According to Extreme E’s website, the series will ‘highlight climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems, whilst showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions’. The H-Power Charger will showcase hydrogen as an alternative to diesel generators.

“This collaboration with AFC Energy is a game changer not just for Extreme E, but also to the wider sports and events industry which could also benefit greatly from using this innovative, zero emission charging technology,” Agag said in a statement. “In everything we do around this championship we are focussed on being sustainable and supporting the environment, whilst also being innovative. Our collaboration with AFC Energy, the leading provider of alkaline fuel cell systems providing off-grid and sustainable power generation, is a huge step in the right direction to transforming motorsport into a modern and green pastime.”

According to AFC, their hydrogen power solution will demonstrate the remote manufacture of so-called ‘green hydrogen’ through micro-alkaline water electrolysis, which removes the need to store and transport hydrogen to different race meetings.

“We are honoured to have been selected by Extreme E to play a part in such a world class motor racing championship,” said Adam Bond, CEO of AFC Energy. “The race highlights not only the true potential of electric vehicle SUVs in some of the harshest environments on Earth, but also the need to raise public awareness of the debilitating impact climate change is having on our ecosystems.”