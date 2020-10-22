Faculty on the Factory Floor records full cohort of students

The UK’s ‘Faculty on the Factory Floor’ has recorded its fifth full cohort, proving that students are still determined to be industry-ready when they go in search of employment.

Over 30 young people have signed up to The Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME)’s BEng and MEng courses, giving them access to teaching expertise and access to shopfloor projects and technologies.

The joint collaboration between Coventry University and Unipart Manufacturing has adjusted the content of its learning to ensure it can deliver the same depth of knowledge through a mixture of online classes and 5 hours per week face-to-face study in laboratories, workshops and at the organisation’s 1700 sq ft facility.

Industrial projects, which require students to be on site, have been moved to Semester Two when it is hoped the challenges of Covid-19 have lessened and they are safe to host.

Dr David Waugh, Course Director at AME, said: “There is still a desperate need for skilled engineers from all sectors of industry, so we are delighted that, for the third successive year, we have a full cohort of students.

“It demonstrates that we have a good pipeline of young talent coming through the ranks and, importantly, they want to learn and apply what they’re being taught on live manufacturing projects that gives them essential practical and softer skills.”

He continued: “This year’s students will still have access to the latest technology, the best experts and, in time, will be able to complete industrial projects that they can use when applying for jobs after they’ve graduated.

“We’ve currently got 111 individuals across our four years and this is the highest number we’ve ever taught at one stage. The unique vision we had to create the UK’s first ‘Faculty on the Factory Floor’ has been an overwhelming success, so much so that we were awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize last year.”

The latest AME graduates have all been offered employment after completing their degrees, including Ian Merchant, who is starting his training to be a Software Engineer at Capgemini.

He initially looked at a mechanical engineering degree when he found out about AME and was inspired to go down the more practical route.

“Working on factory floor projects is not just about applying the theory, it’s about understanding how to work with different personalities and how you must meet deadlines in order to achieve the desired outcomes,” said Ian, who received an IET Manufacturing Prize during his time at AME.