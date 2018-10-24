FISITA Foundation launches with £100k of funding pledges

Automotive engineering body FISITA has launched the FISITA Foundation, a new branch of the organisation designed to support the next generation of engineers.

The announcement was made earlier this month at the FISITA World Automotive Congress in Chennai, India, with the foundation having since collected more than £100,000 in pledges. According to FISITA, the foundation will help unlock more opportunities for students and young engineers. These will include the organisation’s Travel Bursary, which provides funding for students to take advantage of work placements in automotive companies around the world. These companies include global OEMs such as General Motors, Daimler, Porsche and Volkswagen, as well as tier one suppliers like Bosch.

According to Paul Mascarenas, FISITA (UK) Ltd chairman and one of the establishing donors of the foundation, the launch of the new body will help FISITA evolve in step with technological advances.

“Announcing the launch of the FISITA Foundation marked a very special moment for me,” he said, “since the foundation was catalysed during my term as FISITA President, with the goal of helping students and young engineers advance their education, and subsequent careers in the mobility industry.

“With the ever-increasing pace of technology and innovation, meeting the needs of society for safe, clean, reliable and affordable mobility solutions, provides some of the greatest opportunities for our engineering community. Through the foundation, FISITA will be better positioned to serve the needs of our next generation of engineers and I’m honoured to be pledging my support as one of the founding donors.”

Quirin Anker, from the Munich University of Applied Science, is a recent recipient of a Travel Bursary. He explained how it was fundamental to helping him take up the placement.

“Without the FISITA Travel Bursary, I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the costs,” he said. “It helped me enormously to focus on studying and working at my placement. I am very thankful and greatly appreciate FISITA’s support of young engineers who travel abroad to gather valuable experiences.”

