World’s first formic acid based fuel cell shows new way to deliver renewable energy

Research team in Switzerland deliver HYFORM-PEMFC, the world’s first formic acid based fuel cell
Hydrogen has long been seen as the future of clean energy, but storing and transporting the gas safely and cost effectively remains a considerable challenge.
Now an integrated power supply unit that can convert formic acid into hydrogen fuel and use it to produce electricity has been developed by a European team.
Unlike hydrogen gas, which must be stored at very high pressures and low temperatures, formic acid is liquid at room temperature, and so could be easily transported to vehicle filling stations or remote locations. What’s more, just one litre of formic acid carries 590l of hydrogen.
The technology, developed by GRT Group, based in Swizerland, and researchers at École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), consists of a hydrogen reformer, known as HYFORM, and a proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC).
The reformer uses a ruthenium-based catalyst to convert formic acid into hydrogen, carbon dioxide and water. The carbon dioxide can then be absorbed, to prevent it being released into the atmosphere.
The HYFORM-PEMFC technology could allow large quantities of hydrogen to be stored without refrigerating or compressing it, according to Luca Dal Fabbro, chief executive officer of GRT Group.
“This would allow it to be used in places that would be impossible today, for example remote places such as villas in the mountains or hospitals in Africa, places where hydrogen compression is just not possible,” he said.
The HYFORM-PEMFC can produce 7000kWh yearly, and its nominal power is 800W, with an electrical efficiency of 45 per cent.
The unit is also low-maintenance, and the catalyst can be used for long periods. The researchers are also investigating the development of other catalysts based on even cheaper materials.
The technology is scalable, meaning it can be used in both households and industrial settings. It does not require connection to the power grid, making it suitable for remote or inaccessible areas.
GRT Group is also now hoping to develop the process so that it can operate in reverse, to produce formic acid from hydrogen, said Dal Fabbro. In this way it could be used to store excess energy generated from renewable sources, he said.
“Imagine a big wind farm in Scotland that produces energy when it is not required,” he said. “We are going to absorb that energy and transform it into formic acid, which could then be used when you need the energy.”
Sounds promising – particularly the reversibility, which might be a much better bet than CCS
When considering CCS and various fueling schemes, the entire life cycle of the product has to be evaluated for Carbon Footprint, which in this case appears low thus far. Perhaps solar calciner could be the carbon dioxide source, and the lime produced could be the carbon dioxide sink?
Just about the only piece of “O” level chemistry I recall is that formic acid was derived from the distillation of ants (yes, those little fellows who disturb my best flowers!) Is this still the case?
Perhaps I don’t understand. If the CO2 is drawn from the atmosphere to manufacture the formic acid it can be released into the atmosphere again as the formic acid is converted. There will be no net gain in CO2 and the process will be cheaper . Perhaps extracting this amount of CO2 from the atmosphere is more expensive than I know?
As a non scientist, I observe that the barrier to promoting this resource is simply that power companies haven’t figured out the control and monetization yet.
A great idea and, as Graham says, what is wrong with releasing the CO2 because the biomass used would have fixed CO2 from the atmosphere as it grew as well as using atmospheric CO2 in the formic acid production? There must be a net release of CO2 in the total process if the schematic is correct because you are adding biomass which is a carbon based material. You cannot just keep recycling the CO2 produced by the fuel cell or the volume of formic acid produced would have to keep increasing indefinitely! I would be a bit worried about the safety of distributing of large volumes of formic acid, and the associated smell and health impacts.