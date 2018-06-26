This week’s poll: government funding for disruptive energy technologies

When should the public sector fund untried but promising energy technology projects?

The government’s refusal to fund the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project has met with criticism from the opposition, renewable energy advocates and Welsh politicians. The rationale behind the refusal, according to business secretary Greg Clark, was that electricity from the project would have been too expensive compared with the cost of nuclear energy. This has been strongly contested by the scheme’s proponents.

One argument in favour of the project was that the potentially disruptive new technology behind the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon could have created a new industrial sector for the UK, with employment and considerable export income, and even if the electricity was slightly more expensive than that from the imported technology of nuclear new build, the investment would therefore have been worthwhile and paid back “UK plc” in the long term. The Engineer has been a supporter of the project, recognising it in our Collaborate to Innovate awards last year (see above link). This is an argument with many points of view, and is therefore fertile ground for us to ask our readers what they think.

Do you agree with what Greg Clark seems to be saying, that disruptive technology projects should only receive public funds if they represent a clear and immediate cost benefit to the public? Should they be funded at every opportunity to encourage creative thinking and development outside the box? Should the potential for jobs and income be a deciding factor? Should it depend on whether the risks of developing and deploying the technology can be easily quantified? Or are there other factors that should come into play?

Readers should feel free to send us their thoughts on the subject as we are interested in seeing a reasoned debate on the topic. As ever, commenters should read our guidelines on the content of comments, and bear in mind that all comments will be moderated. We may edit for spelling, grammar, length and clarity. We will publish the results of this poll on 3 July.