This week’s poll: government funding for disruptive energy technologies

When should the public sector fund untried but promising energy technology projects?
The government’s refusal to fund the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project has met with criticism from the opposition, renewable energy advocates and Welsh politicians. The rationale behind the refusal, according to business secretary Greg Clark, was that electricity from the project would have been too expensive compared with the cost of nuclear energy. This has been strongly contested by the scheme’s proponents.
One argument in favour of the project was that the potentially disruptive new technology behind the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon could have created a new industrial sector for the UK, with employment and considerable export income, and even if the electricity was slightly more expensive than that from the imported technology of nuclear new build, the investment would therefore have been worthwhile and paid back “UK plc” in the long term. The Engineer has been a supporter of the project, recognising it in our Collaborate to Innovate awards last year (see above link). This is an argument with many points of view, and is therefore fertile ground for us to ask our readers what they think.
Do you agree with what Greg Clark seems to be saying, that disruptive technology projects should only receive public funds if they represent a clear and immediate cost benefit to the public? Should they be funded at every opportunity to encourage creative thinking and development outside the box? Should the potential for jobs and income be a deciding factor? Should it depend on whether the risks of developing and deploying the technology can be easily quantified? Or are there other factors that should come into play?
Readers should feel free to send us their thoughts on the subject as we are interested in seeing a reasoned debate on the topic. We may edit for spelling, grammar, length and clarity. We will publish the results of this poll on 3 July.
There was nothing novel about the Swansea Bay lagoon project. It’s just the same as La Rance, which has been operating since the 1960s. The difference is that it only needed a 750m barrage, mainly taken up by the turbines, sluices and a lock – not an expensive six mile breakwater that makes the idea completely uneconomic. The only surprise is that it took so long to reach a decision.
The idea that further lagoons would deal with the intermittency problem is of course a fantasy. Tides vary enormously between Springs and neaps, and available energy scales with the cube of tide range. Moreover, it turns out that other locations for lagoons would produce power spikes in phase with those from Swansea.
If that was a real issue (same objection applies to all renewables but in practice they tend to average out) Tides could “easily” be managed by networking lagoons and even pumped storage. Only seasonal variation is relevant and thats just a scale issue vs other parts of the system.
True, tidal lagoons are not disruptive technology, but that’s the very reason a private business chooses this as a pilot project. If it was a sensible advance on conventional design, the capital outlay would be higher still, to build an energy storage lake 200m above Port Talbot. Then you’d get a huge ROI, but you’d have to wait a few more years to reap the reward. Private finance can’t work on that timescale, so all infrastructure investments of this kind have to be 100% state owned, like the unnecessary HS2 for £50bn. No cost/benefit analysis can justify that.
National Grid could and should build this infrastructure using retained financial surpluses. That would cost the taxpayer and the consumer absolutely nothing. La Rance paid for itself in 20 years and its electricity costs < €0.02 per kWh. Adding energy storage to the design gives you flexible, dispatchable generation, far more valuable than ‘baseload’ nuclear.
The only problem here is the neoliberal fantasy world of CfDs. Greg Clark dismissed a proposal to negotiate a CfD for a 90-year term. That's just a simple-minded ideological decision.
Hi David, don’t you think National Grid should prioritise sorting out voltage and thermal grid constraints and potential reverse power flows before jumping into the generation business … in (partial) defence of CfD they do provide a predictable cash flow which in theory should make finance more available; though for this type of high capital cost project (and I’d extend this to nuclear) I’d like to see a variable rate scheme, front loaded to finance getting the thing built and then tailing off for the (predicted) decades of low operating cost generation
Oh, so when its the government funding disruptive energy technology its fine, but when its me tapping into my neighbors power cable last Christmas, I’m a “menace”.
When costing energy is any cost put to the eventual decommissioning, waste storage etc.? The Swansea Bay project may produce expensive energy at face value but factor in the environmental cost and maybe it isn’t all that expensive. For the record I’m not pro green I just don’t think that nuclear is always the answer, diversity in power production (as in all things) will prevent the UK being reliant on just one, with the potential short-comings and pitfalls that this could create.
I think in the above S.B.L. project the government (and not just the current incumbents) are very short sighted, but then aren’t they always only looking to the next photo-op or headline never the future.
Why not develop wave power too? Government just can’t politically be seen to invest money when the NHS is on its knees. As industrial scale batteries improve and / or by mixing with pumped storage it should be possible to provide a base load. We are an island surrounded by sea – it is amazing that we don’t see all that water as our main source of renewable energy…Don’t our hapless politicians look further than their next meal?
Because battery storage costs around £800,000 per MW-h (E.ON’s Blackburn Meadows 10MW battery cost £3.89m; it stores 5MW-h; fully charged – discharged in 1/2 hour): 50 GW-h of storage (an hour or two’s UK grid output) might BEGIN to address matching the sporadic nature of wind, solar PV and tidal to demand … £40 billion, anyone?
Marine (wave / tidal) appears to have a particularly poor capacity factor – even by the standards of UK Solar PV: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capacity_factor#United_Kingdom
I must agree with itdoesntaddup that this scheme was crazy from day 1. The government (i.e. the consumer) has funded so many energy white elephants that the UK is at massive risk of power cuts in the near future. We now depend on imported gas, electricity and the weather for too much of our power for any true security: this needs to be addressed very urgently.
So we can justify the SBL by generating very expensive electricity and using it to power pumped storage to even out the inevitable spikes? We don’t even gain the benefit of the extra cost. The net cost per unit would then be even higher. The madhouse is this way I think..