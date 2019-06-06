Galileo Masters calls for innovative space solutions

The Galileo Masters competition is challenging students, entrepreneurs and businesses to come up with innovative ideas based on satellite navigation technology.

Founded in 2004, the Europe-wide event aims to fast-track the best ideas from concept to commercialisation, offering prize money and business support to the winners. The UK leg will be hosted by GRACE (the Geospatial Research and Applications Centre of Excellence) at the University of Nottingham, where the regional winners will receive £1,000 in cash and £4,000 worth of support including an incubation programme. The top UK team will also go on to compete at international level for a €10,000 cash prize, as well as additional business support.

“The UK challenges of the competition are a fantastic opportunity for those with an innovative idea for a satellite-based product or service that just need some help getting off the ground,” said Paul Bhatia, general manager of GRACE at the University of Nottingham. “The attractive support package, which includes business incubation, consultancy and patent advice, will help advance an idea all the way through to commercial success.

“The competition is open to anyone – a team or an individual; employees or students at a UK university; start-up companies or fully operational businesses – all that’s needed is an idea and we hope to get a huge array to champion the UK as a world-leading region for space.”

Those entering with links to a university should enter the University Challenge and start-ups, businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs should apply to the UK Challenge. Successful entrants will be invited to a ‘dragon’s den’ style pitch to a panel of UK space industry experts, who will decide the winning idea to go forward to the international competition. More information and details on how to enter the Galileo Masters is available here. The closing date for entries is July 31, 2019.

