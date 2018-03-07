Geneva Motor Show in pics – The best concepts and debuts

The Engineer has compiled a picture roundup of some of the best concept cars and debuts from this year’s Geneva Motor Show. We’ve seen plenty of electrification, alongside a handful of hypercars, some special editions, and some revamped automotive stalwarts. Enjoy!

The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar was unveiled by Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and Adrian Newey

BMW’s Concept M8 Gran Coupe

Morgan’s Aero GT, built to mark the end of Aero 8 production at Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory

Polestar 1, the first car from Volvo’s new high-performance EV brand

Aston Martin’s Lagonda Vision Concept, its first emission-free luxury vehicle

Hyundai’s ‘Le Fil Rouge’ design concept

The new Fiat 500 Collezione made its debut at Geneva

The CUPRA e-Racer, made by SEAT, is claimed to be the first 100% electric racing touring car in the world

Morgan’s Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition

Ford’s KA+ Active crossover model was on show in Europe for the first time

Ford was also showing off a special edition Mustang BULLITT to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film

Honda announced that order books for its Urban EV Concept would open in 2019

The McLaren Senna GTR, which will have a production run of just 75 track-only vehicles

David Brown Automotive unveiled the Speedback Silverstone Edition at the Geneva

Danish hypercar specialist Zenvo gave a first look at its TSR-S model

Subaru’s VIZIV Tourer Concept

Nissan’s IMx KURO zero-emission crossover concept

Ssangyong’s electric e-SIV concept car

And finally, Ford’s new Edge sports utility vehicle made its European debut

DISCOVER MORE AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING COVERAGE HERE