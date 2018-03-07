Geneva Motor Show in pics – The best concepts and debuts

The Engineer has compiled a picture roundup of some of the best concept cars and debuts from this year’s Geneva Motor Show. We’ve seen plenty of electrification, alongside a handful of hypercars, some special editions, and some revamped automotive stalwarts. Enjoy!
The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar was unveiled by Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and Adrian Newey
BMW’s Concept M8 Gran Coupe
Morgan’s Aero GT, built to mark the end of Aero 8 production at Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory
Polestar 1, the first car from Volvo’s new high-performance EV brand
Aston Martin’s Lagonda Vision Concept, its first emission-free luxury vehicle
Hyundai’s ‘Le Fil Rouge’ design concept
The new Fiat 500 Collezione made its debut at Geneva
The CUPRA e-Racer, made by SEAT, is claimed to be the first 100% electric racing touring car in the world
Morgan’s Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition
Ford’s KA+ Active crossover model was on show in Europe for the first time
Ford was also showing off a special edition Mustang BULLITT to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film
Honda announced that order books for its Urban EV Concept would open in 2019
The McLaren Senna GTR, which will have a production run of just 75 track-only vehicles
David Brown Automotive unveiled the Speedback Silverstone Edition at the Geneva
Danish hypercar specialist Zenvo gave a first look at its TSR-S model
Subaru’s VIZIV Tourer Concept
Nissan’s IMx KURO zero-emission crossover concept
Ssangyong’s electric e-SIV concept car
And finally, Ford’s new Edge sports utility vehicle made its European debut
I find it interesting you finish your gallery with the Ford Edge, with only the diesel version to be available in Europe.