Geneva Motor Show in pics – The best concepts and debuts

The Engineer has compiled a picture roundup of some of the best concept cars and debuts from this year’s Geneva Motor Show. We’ve seen plenty of electrification, alongside a handful of hypercars, some special editions, and some revamped automotive stalwarts. Enjoy! 

Geneva

The much-anticipated Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar was unveiled by Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and Adrian Newey

Geneva

 BMW’s Concept M8 Gran Coupe

Geneva

Morgan’s Aero GT, built to mark the end of Aero 8 production at Morgan’s Pickersleigh Road factory

Geneva

Polestar 1, the first car from Volvo’s new high-performance EV brand

Geneva

Aston Martin’s Lagonda Vision Concept, its first emission-free luxury vehicle

Geneva

Hyundai’s  ‘Le Fil Rouge’ design concept

Geneva

The new Fiat 500 Collezione made its debut at Geneva

Geneva

The CUPRA e-Racer, made by SEAT, is claimed to be the first 100% electric racing touring car in the world

Geneva

Morgan’s Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition

Geneva

Ford’s KA+ Active crossover model was on show in Europe for the first time

Geneva

Ford was also showing off a special edition Mustang BULLITT to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film

Geneva

Honda announced that order books for its Urban EV Concept would open in 2019

Geneva

The McLaren Senna GTR, which will have a production run of just 75 track-only vehicles

Geneva

David Brown Automotive unveiled the Speedback Silverstone Edition at the Geneva

Geneva

Danish hypercar specialist Zenvo gave a first look at its TSR-S model

Geneva

Subaru’s VIZIV Tourer Concept

Geneva

Nissan’s IMx KURO zero-emission crossover concept

Geneva

Ssangyong’s electric e-SIV concept car

Geneva

And finally, Ford’s new Edge sports utility vehicle made its European debut

DISCOVER MORE AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING COVERAGE HERE

Latest ArticlesComments (1)
  • Richard H 7th March 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I find it interesting you finish your gallery with the Ford Edge, with only the diesel version to be available in Europe.

    Reply Link

  • Threaded commenting powered by interconnect/it code.