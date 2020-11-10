Gordon Murray Group announces new HQ and technology campus

Automotive company the Gordon Murray Group has announced plans for a new global headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, a move that will create over 100 jobs.

The new technology campus will be built on a 54 acre site to provide facilities for automotive design, engineering and advanced vehicle development, and manufacturing. It will also house sales, marketing and a heritage centre and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 with a total investment of £50m.

Gordon Murray unveils T.50 supercar

According to the company, the design and prototyping area of the main engineering facility will deliver an ‘ultra-efficient’ vehicle development process, with individual build bays for prototype vehicles sited adjacent to their respective design team, and common access areas ensuring effective communication.

Gordon Murray Group have promised to create more than 100 new jobs within the next three years with the announcement of the new headquarters. Meanwhile, the group’s existing facilities at Dunsfold Park, Surrey, will be retained and used for manufacturing of the recently announced T.50 supercar, as well as continuing research and development with the iStream manufacturing system. The company’s original Shalford site will be occupied until the technology campus is finished.

“This new technology campus and global headquarters is a major investment and a huge step forward for the Gordon Murray Group as we gather momentum for the next phase of our business and our brands, spearheaded by the all-new T.50 supercar,” said chairman Professor Gordon Murray. “We’re also proud to be already making significant contribution to UK exports, and helping secure the vital UK automotive supply chain.

“Over 90 per cent of the content of the new T.50 comes from UK suppliers, which is something that we specified from the start. It is designed, engineered and manufactured from world-class components in Britain.”

Surrey Health MP Michael Gove commented: “We are delighted that the Gordon Murray Group has announced moving into the Surrey Heath constituency. It is a highly respected business, globally renowned for design and technology. I am especially pleased that this will bring a number of highly-skilled new jobs to Windlesham.”