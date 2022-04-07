Energy strategy aims for domestic supply of low carbon energy

Up to 95 per cent of the UK’s electricity supply will come from low-carbon sources following the announcement of the government’s much anticipated energy strategy.
In it, the government has set out how the UK will accelerate the deployment of wind, new nuclear, solar and hydrogen, whilst supporting the production of domestic oil and gas in the near term.
The strategy will see a significant acceleration of nuclear, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050, which would represent a quarter of the UK’s projected electricity demand. Small Modular Reactors will form a key part of the nuclear project pipeline, pending technology readiness.
A new government body – Great British Nuclear – will be established to bring new projects forward. Also set to launch is a £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund aimed at providing targeted support to address barriers to entry. Up to eight new nuclear reactors could be delivered via the strategy by the end of the decade.
“The new nuclear target of 24GW by 2050 is a vital step forward for UK energy security and our net zero future. This investment will also create tens of thousands of jobs across the country. The ambition and determination to do much more and quicker is very welcome,” commented Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the UK Nuclear Industry Association.
He added: “Along with removing barriers to projects getting started, building investor confidence by ensuring nuclear is classified as green in the UK taxonomy and making it eligible for green bonds are important next steps.
“We also want to see the money from the promised Future Nuclear Enabling Fund allocated at pace, with good sites being made available for project development.”
Energy strategy in brief
- Offshore wind: A new ambition of up to 50GW by 2030, with up to 5GW from floating offshore wind in deeper seas. This will be underpinned by new planning reforms to cut the approval times for new offshore wind farms from four years to one year.
- Oil and gas: A licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas projects planned to launch in Autumn, with a new taskforce providing bespoke support to new developments.
- Onshore wind: The government will consult on developing partnerships with communities supportive of new onshore wind. Those communities will be rewarded with guaranteed lower energy bills.
- Heat pump manufacturing: The government is to run a Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition in 2022, worth up to £30m, to make British heat pumps.
Further measures include increasing the UK’s current 14GW of solar capacity which could grow up to 5 times by 2035, and a doubling low carbon hydrogen production capacity to 10GW by 2030.
The strategy has been formulated in light of rising global energy prices, triggered by surging demand after the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, the government said fossil fuels are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets which it is unable to control. The new strategy aims to boost to diverse sources of homegrown energy for greater energy security in the long-term.
“The simple truth is that the more cheap, clean power we generate within our borders, the less exposed we will be to eye watering fossil fuel prices set by global markets we can’t control,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, business and energy secretary. “Scaling up cheap renewables and new nuclear, while maximising North Sea production, is the best and only way to ensure our energy independence over the coming years.”
Since when has it been a good idea to develop a strategy as a knee jerk reaction to current events ? The strategy needs to address how the UK is going to meet it’s energy needs in the next five or ten years, if we go down the crazy everything electric path. 2050 as a strategic target is a joke.
“the government said fossil fuels are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets which it is unable to control. “.
Wrong. The volatile pricing is a direct consequence of the madness of the spot pricing of fuels. As an example, Gazprom sells Russian Gas at a fixed price over an extended time period, say 15 years. Their pricing has been substantially lower than the spot market prices. This is another example of seriously bad economic practices followed by the Government, which is based on gambling against the market prices. No-one with half a brain would do that on the personal level so why do it at the state level ?
Now why does “knee-jerk reaction” come to mind rather than “carefully thought-out plan to avert the Climate Catastrophe”?
A panic response from a government that has lost the energy-plot. Renewables cannot meet the required security of supply no matter haw many GW are installed: the winter has windless dark periods every year. Nuclear, while an essential component is very expensive for low load-factor operation, also, sadly, the UK can no longer build nuclear power stations, we depend on the French, or possibly Koreans. Heat pumps need reliable, secure electricity and about 2m houses to be re-built to match them.
We desperately need gas and oil of UK origin to avert the coming economic and social disaster.
To back-up the intermittent, unreliable sources I would advocate a mix of open and closed cycle gas turbines, which can now exceed 60% efficiency, the UK can still manufacture these too.
50GW of wind power, representing 50% of projected energy demand sounds ridiculous to me.
They got rid of windmills years ago because they didn’t rotate when they wanted them to.
50% or more nuclear seems a much better option, possibly utilising thorium.
No mention at all at using tidal power.
We are an island, but concentrate on the wind and sun for natural energy sources – both of which are very variable whereas normal tidal movements are known to within a minute.
Tidal lagoons, like the Blue Eden Project besides providing a reliable power source, can also be deisned help to provide future coastal protection from increasing sea levels.
The internal lagoons could also be used for fish/crustacean farming a valuable food source.
This was an entirely predictable and disappointing output from a government which has totally lost the plot in relation to long term energy production and security of supply. The announced plans seem to have a naive belief in wind, solar and hydrogen. Wind and solar are at best intermittent . Hydrogen requires major power input and comes with issues of handling, transport and storage. Battery technology always seems like jam tomorrow. Ditto fuel cells.
Off shore wind is not as cost effective as its supporters would have us believe. it is complex and costly to install needs maintenance (offshore diesel powered support vessels) and has had major problems with cable dragging. All of this comes before delving into the opaque financing supporting these types of projects. It begs the question as to whether this critical component of the economy should be left to market forces or treated as a utility.
HMG seems to have painted itself into a corner by reinforcing the dash for gas some time ago leaving the sector massively exposed to price oscillations and security of supply concerns. That it has taken a nasty war to wake up the government to these weaknesses speaks volumes. The National Infrastructure chairman was damning with faint praise on the strategy announced earlier Getting a fleet of large nuclear plant into operation within a decade would be a remarkable achievement . Who will fund these. It was all done through taxpayers in the past.
Sitting on top of all of this are the siren voices pressing for more extreme measures to mitigate the alleged (not proven) impacts of CC. A future characterised by cold, darkness, disease and hunger…er no.
At some point the vast quantities of coal we have within our own control could be a useful contributor to long term security of supply and not be demonised like some dread disease.
Perhaps we need a strategy founded on hot air.
Who’s getting the kickback from the nuke industry?
Here is a presentation from UCL Energy Institute on UK whole energy systems modelling including costing using hourly data over 35 years including European inter connectors.
Nine Zero Emissions Scenarios modeled
ESTIMO modelling of renewable, storage and interconnector trade systems focussing on heating options
https://youtu.be/LeWByH1Gnxc?t=1171”
The presentation link opens at the cost presentation.
https://youtu.be/LeWByH1Gnxc?t=1908
You can see the H2 option is clearly expensive.
Using DH District Heating extensively using hot water as an alternative energy vector with some heat storage and spilling excess renewables is a lower cost option.
You have some storage for those dark winter days 🙂
Paper:
https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-629226/latest.pdf
Why is the government getting of its fat a e and do something about the situation instead of waffling about it,nearly broke pensioner.
Robust, efficient, non-toxic and massively available energy storage would very much help alleviate the situation but nobody seem to be thinking of that. My favourite is mechanical storage: gravity (shaft or slope) or massive, high radius of gyration but comparatively slow turning flywheels. These systems, once built, could be used in the same way for decades if not centuries without any toxic effects and without any loss of storage capacity or efficiency.
Sorry to see no mention of nuclear power’s USP compared to other renewables: it produces HEAT
Heating London with Bradwell B
Instead of the standard approach of maximising electricity generation, why not pipe high pressure steam to disused power stations around London, generate a lesser amount of electricity using non-condensing turbines and use low pressure exhaust steam to heat a hot water district heating network
If Bradwell B is designed to generate 2.2 GW(e) from 6.3 GW(th) gross @ 35% efficiency suppose instead you produce 1.3 GW(e) and 4.7 GW(th) in the form of low pressure steam (20% electricity efficiency, 75% thermal efficiency, 5% losses). Multiply these by 8,760 hours per year gives 11 TW-h(e) (terawatt-hours) and 41 TW-h(th) versus 19 TW-h for power-only
London with its population of 8.9 million assuming an average occupation of 2.4 has 3.7 million “households”. Ofgem figures for a medium-sized household Typical Domestic Consumption Value (TDCV) for gas and electricity are respectively 12,000 kW-h for gas and 2,900 kW-h for electricity so multiplying by the number of households the annual demand for the capital is 44 TW-h gas (= thermal) and 11 TW-h(e)
Bradwell B could supply a substantial proportion of London’s entire domestic heating & power requirement
Assuming wholesale power is valued at £100 per MW-h and wholesale heat £50 per MW-h the annual revenue stream for power only:
19,000,000*£100 =£1.9 billion
In CHP mode:
11,000,000*£100 =£1.1 billion
41,000,000*£50 =£2.0 billion
Total £3.1 billion
Capex figures (back of fag packet!!!)
A) Bradwell B (two reactors) = £20 billion
B) Steam & condensate pipes Bradwell B London 60 miles. Project comparable to CROSSRAIL = £20 billion
C) District heating network 15,000 km @ £1 million per km (c.f. SELCHP) = £15 billion
D) Domestic Heat Pump system 3.7 million @ £10,000 = £37 billion
E) Heat Interface Unit (HIU) 3.7 million @ £1,000 = £4 billion
to provide heat & power to London:
Power only requires A+D = £57 billion, simple payback 30 years
CHP requires A+B+C+E = £59 billion, simple payback 19 years
“A fully independent system operator will help to transform Great Britain’s energy system and cut customers’ energy bills,” says Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of industry regulator Ofgem.
http://www.smart-energy.com/policy-regulation/great-britain-future-system-operator-to-launch/
33 years too late and still with none of the powers or R&D resources needed to address Net Zero.
Ofgem failed to control National Grid’s abuse of its monopoly, which cost the UK economy £80bn.
The great tragedy, I believe, is that with this and every other Energy Strategy there appears to be no planning for research into making better use of and improving what we already have.
This strategy is predicated on the fallacious belief that previous energy sources are ‘bad’ and new energy sources are ‘good’ – which is obvious BS !
IMO, with proper funding and support, the use of Coal, Gas and Oil energy sources could all be improved, in terms of efficiency and environmental cleanliness. And, I don’t mean the faux CCS technology which is based on keep on polluting but remove some of the bad bits and bury them.
ICE technology has been continuously improved from it’s inception and is now ‘pretty good’, we need to keep working on this, but the rush to EVs has killed ICE R&D virtually dead. Same with heating systems.
Our current strategy is inherently flawed – like lemmings we are racing down the rabbit hole with no thought of the impact. It will take generations to recover from this madness.
This policy will be quietly dropped in a year or two when the government have finally been convinced it isn’t going to work for all the reasons above.