Government grants available for heat pumps

Grants of £5,000 will be available from April 2022 for homeowners in England and Wales to replace their gas boilers with low carbon alternatives such as heat pumps.
The move to incentivise homeowners through the Heat and Buildings Strategy is expected to reduce the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels and exposure to global price spikes, whilst supporting up to 240,000 jobs by 2035.
Under government plans, buying and running costs of heat pumps will be the same as gas boilers by 2030. This supports a new target for all new heating systems installed in UK homes by 2035 to be either using low-carbon technologies or supporting new technologies like hydrogen-ready boilers.
“Recent volatile global gas prices have highlighted the need to double down on our efforts to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels and move away from gas boilers over the coming decade to protect consumers in long term,” business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement. “As the technology improves and costs plummet over the next decade, we expect low carbon heating systems will become the obvious, affordable choice for consumers. Through our new grant scheme, we will ensure people are able to choose a more efficient alternative in the meantime.”
The homeowner grants are being made available through a new £450m, three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which is part of £3.9bn of new funding being invested through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, the Home Upgrade Grant scheme, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and the Heat Networks Transformation Programme and Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.
To help grow the electric heat pump market, a new £60m Heat Pump Ready innovation programme is being announced also, which is part of the £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. According to BEIS, the scheme will provide funding to drive technological innovation which will make the systems smaller, easier to install and cheaper to run over the coming years. Ministers want also to reduce the price of electricity over the next decade by shifting levies away from electricity to gas. A call for evidence is expected to be published with decisions made in 2022.
“With the right policy framework in place, we’re confident the cost of a heat pump can be reduced by up to half over the coming years,” said E.ON UK chief executive Michael Lewis. “We welcome proposals in the Heat and Buildings Strategy which are designed to tackle this issue head-on, making the green option the default option. Once we have mass demand, commercial innovation in installation and economies of scale will take over to reduce costs and give customers greater confidence in what is already a tried and trusted technology for many around the world.”
Commenting on the announcement, Mike Foster, CEO of the Energy and Utilities Alliance said: “The grant hardly sets the world alight and is insufficient to the scale of the challenge we face in terms of reaching Net Zero.”
“It subsidises 30,000 heat pumps being installed each year and is well short of the support needed to get to 600,000 heat pumps installed each year by 2028. My suspicion is that the chancellor is putting the brakes on the prime minister’s flight of green fantasy.”
“I suspect hydrogen-ready boiler installations will be far greater than that number by 2028, suggesting that consumers have made their choice. But that choice, between heat pumps or hydrogen-ready boilers, is one they should have.
“The £5000 grant only pays half the cost of a heat pump, so those in fuel poverty will see no warmth from the government’s generosity.”
how do I apply for the subsidy talked about ref heat pumps
Ground source heat pumps cost £20-40k to install and have a 10+ year payback period. The incentives need improving.
LED lighting at present is gives twice the output from flourescent and 7 times incandescent and will increase with further reseach. Tunngton for incandescent is mined from areas of conflict
The government is giving a grant of 450M to replace gas boilers with heat pumps. Have they also taken into account that the heat pump will also be used to cool in the summer ,using electricity
Lighting accounts for 20% of electricity usage ,if all flourescent/incandesent lights were replaced by LEDs then it would reduce this to 10-3% .
There are 28 million households in the UK LED bulb in quantity will cost less than £1 .By giving the 450M as a grant each household would recieve 16 bulbs.
This is a far far better use of 450M ,the saving per house hold is immediate as is the effect on global warming
My analysis of a Building Research Establishment’s report on heat pumps concluded that the year round average coefficient of performance COP is 2.3 (2.3 kW-h of heat per 1 kW-h electricity): rather less than the 3-to-4 figure often thrown around. Many heat pumps can be used for summer air conditioning as well as winter heating so they may well create a brand new electricity demand. If you calculate COP by the measure winter heat production divided by (winter + summer) electricity consumption, how does the COP look then?
90,000 homes in a housing stock of 25 million is – intentionally or not – a pilot scale study. I hope that rather than dotting odd units all across the country, the scheme promotes fitting out at least one entire housing estate with heat pumps. I’d like to see how these work en masse when in any direction, 20 adjacent properties are also extracting heat from the air. Will an inversion layer form, will the estate be shrouded in fog thus reducing any solar gain, how much will domestic space heating demand increase due to being surrounded by your own and everyone else’s chilly exhaust air?
There is also the question of how well they work under stereotypical British winter conditions. Heat pumps work well, I hear, in the sub-zero, cold, but above all DRY Scandinavian climate. How well, though, at 1°C to 5°C and 80%+ relative humidity?
If the Government is convinced that this is the way to go, then they should insist that house builders install ground heat pump systems to all their new build housing . They should also insist that rainwater collection systems and solar panels are also built in. On that scale then cost reductions will follow and the environment and people’s pocket will benefit considerately..
Response to John Durkin/Mark Keating subsidies/incentives are only going one way – shrinking. There is a more generous alternative, though it’s a rapidly closing window of opportunity, in the form of the domestic renewable heat incentive. But you’d need to hurry: get the system installed and commissioned by 31.03.22 or you get nothing at all
Being a yes/no vote, there was no “maybe”. So I voted yes in that it will incentivize me to *consider* a heat pump, but I need to be convinced on the all-round benefits of efficiency, cost, ROI, and the real environmental benefits because with any green scheme, it is likely to be not as green as at first might seem (although I wouldn’t deny that using less gas has to be a good thing). @Mark, yes, £20-40k for GSHP, but £10-20k for ASHP according to BBC News this morning (depending on house size/type/config). Improved insulation still has to be the starting point which will provide an instant improvement to energy usage and cost a lot less, as will the LEDs cited by @Will above.
A heat pump on its own isn’t a working solution. Firstly the houses concerned need to be very well insulated before you can even start thinking about a heat pump, so better to spend money on getting housing stock heat-pump-ready. Then you need to take a look at houses on a case by case basis. For example if your house was built in the 1990s, like mine, then likely it will have microbore central heating pipes. These are not generally compatible with heat-pump systems as you cannot flow enough fluid to get the house warm (you usually have to pump a greater volume of fluid through oversize radiators to get the same heat output). So you have to rip out all the existing microbore pipes and replace with larger diameter pipes, and larger radiators. That is costly and disruptive, a £5,000 discount on a heat pump is not enough of an incentive when you might have to pay double that again to replace all the pipework and radiators.
I see no reason why the govt could not mandate heat pumps for all new build properties now, but it is not a trivial task to retrofit the existing housing stock
Most of the heat pumps in question will be air to water heat pumps with no cooling function, as you can’t easily use water to cool your home.
LEDs don’t need subsidising as they already have an immense advantage over incandescents. Why would anyone buy an incandescent – except to put it in the oven.
@Trevor: The heat pumps that can be used for cooling tend to be air to air heat pumps; in fact air-conditioners that can be reversed. They are normally not eligible for subsidy.
Which is a shame as they are cheap and easy to install, and their summer use tends to be correlated with solar power production.
I’m not sure British winter conditions are that different from Scandinavian autumn conditions. Heat pumps are designed to handle this (at a cost – which is why a European e.g. Viessmann heat pump is a lot more expensive than an Asian one e.g. Daikin). I’ve been told that they can take moist air at just above zero and turn it into a snow shower at just below zero, so another reason for careful placement.
Commenting on the summer cooling aspect, I understand that current grants exclude reversible air source heat pumps as they can cool as well as heat, I’m pretty sure you could not practically use a wet radiator type system for meaningful cooling as you’d have to manage the condensation on all the pipework and radiators which is impractical. Any system that could be used for cooling will likely be excluded.
As others have said, the boring things such as insulating, LED lighting, energy efficient appliances and heat recovery ventilation are all needed to work as a complementary system to reduce energy use but maintain a comfortable and pleasant living space.
Simple things like having higher pressure hot water system with smaller insulated pipes (not 22mm used on gravity fed as pressure so low) will reduce water and consequent energy waste as you don’t have to run the tap for so long to get hot water through – for the whole life of that system – I have never worked out what that equates to, but such a simple thing times XX million all adds up.
Looking forward to my £5k grant to buy my £30k heat pump, just need to figure out how I install it on the 10th floor of my new council flat … or how I charge the EV, I also cannot afford.
Greenwash squared ?
These morons in their Whitehall bubble have no idea about normal peoples lives.
The insulate protestors actually speak more sense than any MP.
I understand that heat pump efficiency drops at lower outside temperature – the wrong way for winter!
Yes the cost of the pump is not the whole story and improved insulation and re-plumbing are both also needed.
My house is Edwardian so has a different problem from new ones with microbore heating – i.e. poor thermal performance so it would also require major upgrades to insulation and plumbing to be heated by a heatpump. Total cost will be way above the cost of the pump itself so £5k subsidy does not tempt me at all.
Local thermal storage is more attractive. It can work with the existing central heating and has the benefit of using off-peak energy. Energy storage is needed for wider use of renewables , so this approach to home heating fits with that goal.
Anther way of looking at this is, if we do not have enough electricity then heat pumps are beneficial by mulitplying the thermal energy, but if we have plenty of electricity from wind, thermal storage is beneficial by helping to store that energy.
As a keen gardner I am also concerned about the effects of blowing chilled air over the garden so it would be hard to find a suitable location at my house.
I wonder if a town heated 100% with air-source heat pumps would have a noticeably colder air temperature than today where it is heated by gas-fired central heating?
We want to swap our gas for an air pump. 1) How do I apply for a grant and 2) will my gas Aga work off an air pump?
Mrs Haselden: my (unofficial, not employed by “The Engineer”) reply would be 1) the scheme is newly announced and only comes into force from April next year, so the government probably hasn’t worked out the details yet, but I’m sure it will be well advertised in the coming weeks and months 2) if you use the Aga for both cooking and heating then sorry, a heat pump won’t let you cook. On heating, it might be possible to keep the Aga, to work with or supplement the heat pumps as a ‘top-up’ on a cold winter’s day – but you’d need to consult a plumber. If you want to retain the Aga as a mainly decorative feature only used occasionally, a greener alternative might be to convert it from gas to a wood burner – if that is possible for your particular model
You have several months before the scheme starts, plenty of time to research your options and get different points of view. Good luck with whatever you decide on!
£5000 is only half the previous £10K grant and a fraction of the cost , particularly for GSHP (mine cost £40k).
The previous £10K off the installation, deducted from RHI payments over 7 years was the right approach, it was let down by bad administration. RHI was based on energy saved not spend which must always be the goal.
This new proposal will discourage people from installing heat pumps. The comments on them getting cheaper is probably true but acts as a brake on people acting now.
They should have proposed a sliding scale, £10K upfront + RHI now, but with a published sliding scale, say 10% reduction in each year to encourage people to act now and not penalise the early adopters. Every kg of Co2 we emit this year will still be in the atmosphere and contributing to global warming for hundreds of years. We have to stop now to save the planet.
Heat pumps are the best approach for heating existing homes and should always be used where they can. Only homes where a heat pump cannot be installed should use night storage heaters. This is because heat pumps multiply the energy output – ranging from 2-5x the heat energy out to the electrical energy in.
Economy7 was only introduced as a result of our nuclear power generators which are free to run once built. Economy7 won’t survive the decade, particularly as sensible EV users already charge overnight. we’ll probably move to dynamic 30min price bands based on supply and demand.
Without heat pumps we will need to enormously expand our electrical generation capability much beyond the capacity already projected for the next 20 years.
1960 build house.
My experience with heat pumps.
I have had two so far.
First one could not get water temperature high enough and it was not sufficiently powerful.
I had calculated that if it ran all the time on a cold day it would be ok. I was wrong.
Second one was more powerful and got water a bit warmer. Still not a good match to the building requirement of radiator temperature and hot water for washing etc.
The main problem they both had was continual reversion to hot cycle to unfreeze the condenser coils. The water in the air comes out of the air as frost/ice when the temperature is reduced by the heat being removed from the air. The electrical energy to defreeze is significant. This is NOT normally included in the coefficient of efficiency of an air source heat pump. Careful analysis of the CofE is usually quoted for a relatively small differential and unrealistic air humidity levels for this country. Others have also commented on the quoted CofE which drops dramatically as the temperature differential increases.
As regards insulation, this is a bit of a minefield. In order to get grants in the past it was a requirement to fill the cavity with insulation. The cavity is there for a reason and this is mainly to stop water getting from the outside to the inside of a building. I had to have this cavity filled to comply. I chose a filling which I thought would be the least likely to allow the damp through and despite that my inside walls became damp!.
I agree wholeheartedly with the comment about lighting. I have just updated from early to market LED to the latest and the efficiency and quality of light is, in my opinion, extremely good.
As far as gas boilers are concerned, I think it would make much more sense to manufacture from renewables a gas suitable for boilers, keep existing high efficiency gas boilers, replace old gas boilers, keep all the existing gas distribution in place etc etc.
The mix of the gas supplied would over a relatively few years be less and less from the ground and more and more from renewables.
For ground source heat pumps however the results are much better. They are quieter, bit smaller, of much more predictable CofE and do not suffer from energy wastage due to air humidity issues.
However they are not suitable for many. Either area for the heat to be extracted from or boring required if area is at a premium.
Biggest problem here is their price.
For your interest I have run a wood pellet boiler for the last six years.
This has been superb.
However the installation is big and you have to be prepared and fit to keep it topped up with wood!
My next system will be a thermal store, elecricity to heat a special core material and water run in and out to extract heat. It will be run off ‘Green electricity’ off the grid. Charge thermal store with heat on Economy 10.
Important note for anyone doing calculations.
The efficiency of any system is relatively unimportant as long as the input energy itself is a renewable, ie carbon net zero. What is important here is capital and running costs.
In other words, if, for example, you used renewables to make gas, the efficiency of the system is relatively irrelevant.
Well done if you got this far!!
R1
As someone living in a shires village with no gas connection and dependant on oil and coal for heating, can anyone explain why I am being discriminated against and how this fits with a levelling up agenda?
I think that is the hope!
We live in the sticks with Oil CH.
Our home is a couple of hundred years old . The floors would need to be dug up, the walls insulated, internally, or lose the stone if external, and the roof insulated, some of the roof spaces aren’t accessible. We’d need new windows and doors too (we need them now, but the heating and a good jumper covers it). The house would also need to be replumbed, which would almost certainly present other problems we are blissfully unaware of.. A £5k grant against a nominal £10k installation wouldn’t even get close…
Aside from the issue of limited performance of heat pumps and their fundamental unsuitability to the existing UK housing stock, there is a major issue that seems to have been missed by the advocates of heat pumps: The law of unintended consequences comes in to force. Heat pumps use a lot more CFC type refrigerant than refrigerators do. The massive increase in production of these, coupled with the later problem of getting rid of these ozone-depleting chemicals has been forecast to cause more damage than even the most pessimistic of the CO2 mathematical models can predict. A double whammy?