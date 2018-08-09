Anglia Ruskin grad uses drones to capture Dover soul

A surveying grad from Anglia Ruskin University has been putting his drone skills to good use, capturing images and data on the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) project.

Working for the Port of Dover as a graduate building surveyor since 2015, David Frazer has taken on some major challenges, including overseeing the Level 3 Heritage Recording surveys which involved recording 180,000 images of every asset located within the project’s boundary. DWDR is major redevelopment scheme around the port which will see the creation of a new cargo terminal, as well as regeneration of the waterfront promenade.

“Dover Western Docks Revival is a massive project and to have my first job here was something I’ll never forget. This is going to be a hard one to top in the future,” said David, originally from Maidstone.

“Working on a development of this scale and magnitude has given me the opportunity to experience different aspects of construction such as major civils, infrastructure, services and buildings of different types which, along with the heritage elements dealing with listed building consents, will be invaluable in moving forward in my career.”

David has also brought new techniques to the team at the Port. As a qualified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) pilot he has enabled the DWDR team to use aerial videos and imagery to record progress and condition surveys alongside 3D-imagery of structures for refurbishment works. He has created point cloud data to ground map the topography for site evaluation and quantification of material volumes.

As part of his tailored graduate programme, and following his ambition to become a Chartered Surveyor, David also took up the opportunity to be seconded to work with the Port’s Development and Maintenance team in the Eastern Docks last year.

“During my 12 months at the Eastern Docks I was able to utilise the skills I had developed from the DWDR development to survey, design and manage multiple flat refurbishments from inception through to design and construction,” he said.

“I also carried out building maintenance inspections and defect rectification whilst managing expectations and relationships with key tenants such as UK Border Force.”

Since completing his graduate programme in 2016, David has become a permanent member of the team working on DWDR and is now supervising the Refrigerated Cargo Terminal (RCT) contract as well as taking on an assistant project manager role for the Dover Marina Control Building construction.

