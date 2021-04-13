Application submitted for UK’s largest electrolyser

Up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen could be made per day if a planning application to deliver the UK’s largest electrolyser is approved.

The 20MW electrolyser will be the key component of a green hydrogen facility located close to applicant ScottishPower’s Whitelee windfarm. The planning application includes proposals for a combined solar and battery energy storage scheme to help power the electrolyser.

The submission marks an important milestone for Green Hydrogen for Scotland, a partnership between ScottishPower, BOC and ITM Power, to create green hydrogen production facilities with clusters of refuelling stations across Scotland.

‘Green Hydrogen for Glasgow’ is the partnership’s first project and is designed to provide carbon-free transport and clean air for communities across Glasgow as well as helping to support demand for industrial hydrogen in the region.

The proposed green hydrogen project will be led by ScottishPower and located on the outskirts of Glasgow. The project will be engineered and operated by BOC, using wind and solar power produced by ScottishPower Renewables, and incorporate an electrolyser delivered by ITM Power. The project aims to supply hydrogen to the commercial market before 2023.

In a statement, Barry Carruthers, ScottishPower’s hydrogen director, said: “With all eyes set to be on Glasgow later this year as the city hosts the UN’s 26th climate change conference, COP26, it’s fantastic to be making this next important step towards delivering green hydrogen for Glasgow.

“Whitelee keeps breaking barriers, first the UK’s largest onshore windfarm, and soon to be home to the UK’s largest electrolyser. The site has played a vital role in helping the UK to decarbonise and we look forward to delivering another vital form of zero carbon energy generation at the site to help Glasgow and Scotland achieve their net zero goals.”

According to ScottishPower, the green hydrogen facility at Whitelee will be able to produce up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen per day. The facility will be powered by the 40MW solar farm and a 50MW battery energy storage scheme. The facility, solar farm and battery will be installed about 5km west of Lochgoin Reservoir and adjacent to the existing Whitelee Extension substation.

ScottishPower expects a decision on the planning application in autumn 2021.