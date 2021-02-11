H2GO Power and EMEC trial AI hydrogen technology

A project led by H2GO Power is trialling the use of artificial intelligence (AI) software paired with hydrogen technology.

H2GO Power, a London-based developer of low-pressure hydrogen energy storage and AI-driven asset management software, is collaborating with the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and Imperial College London on the project, named HyAI (Hydrogen Artificial Intelligence).

Funded by Innovate UK and the Sustainable Innovation Fund, HyAI aims to demonstrate how AI software integrated with hydrogen storage hardware can make intelligent, data-driven decisions in real time and optimise renewable energy integration into the UK electricity grid.

EMEC’s Hydrogen Production Plant in Orkney will supply energy data to the AI platform, allowing it to act as an energy management system that integrates data about weather, electricity prices and grid management. It translates the information using AI predictive algorithms to optimise operation of the storage systems by predicting future power cost and user demands. Imperial’s computer science department is providing HyAI with data management and modelling.

According to H2GO Power, initial results from the project demonstration have indicated that the approach can produce hydrogen in a more cost-effective way whilst helping to alleviate stresses on the national grid. This could increase power reliability, allow for higher penetrations of renewable energy and accelerate the shift toward a net zero economy.

“This is a natural extension for our unique technology capabilities and ever-growing ambition to demonstrate to the market the importance and place of new technologies, to solve pressing problems like hydrogen storage where conventional methodologies have proven problematic,” said Dr Enass Abo-Hamed, founder and CEO of H2GO Power.

“HyAI brings us a step closer to delivering clean and sustainable energy with high degree of control, automation, intelligence and increased profitability for commercial hydrogen projects. This trial demonstrates an innovative solution for the future of green hydrogen and its multiple commercial applications with intelligence.”

The demonstration will continue to summer 2021 and the next step will be to facilitate a commercial demonstration. To this end, H2GO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EMEC to integrate the technology at EMEC’s test site in Orkney. The collaboration will pilot the first energy storage unit that stores renewable energy on demand as unpressurised solid-state-hydrogen, coupled with the AI platform.

Rob Flynn, commercial manager at EMEC, said renewable electricity generation far exceeds electricity demand in Orkney each year, describing Orkney as a ‘snapshot of the energy system of the future’. He added: “H2GO Power’s hydrogen storage technology will allow us to time-shift electricity production and generate power when it makes the most economic sense, as well as enable deep decarbonisation of the electricity grid.”