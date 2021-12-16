HausBots robot could improve workplace safety

HausBots has developed a wall climbing robot that could be used for inspection and maintenance in the workplace, potentially reducing accidents.

Based in Birmingham, HausBots’ mission is to protect and maintain the built environment. Its robot, which can climb vertical surfaces, is now on the market and could be used to help with tasks such as building and infrastructure inspection and surveying or even painting.

The robot was brought to life with the help of the WMG SME team at Warwick University, who assisted with building the prototype and testing the technology. Four years ago, when the prototype was developed, WMG researchers worked with HausBots on the circuit motor controls and designed the system to help them get production ready, supported by the Product Innovation Accelerator scheme with CWLEP.

To ensure the robot doesn’t fall from heights, it was required to undergo extensive electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. This ensured the fans, which attach it to the surface, were functioning correctly.

MORE ROBOTICS NEWS HERE

The WMG SME team said they tested the robot by placing it in the EMC chamber and assessing its response to noise, to ensure it didn’t emit any unwanted noise into the atmosphere itself. Using amplifiers to simulate noise and analysers, researchers could detect any unwanted interference and emissions within the robot and record results.

Dr David Norman, from the WMG SME group at Warwick University described the concept of the robot as ‘incredible’, with potential to save lives.

“Our facilities and expertise have helped HausBots develop a market-ready product, which is now on the market and has carried out many jobs from painting and cleaning the graffiti off the spaghetti junction in Birmingham,” Norman said.

Jack Crone, CEO and co-founder of HausBots commented: “We have worked tirelessly over the last three years to make HausBot, and we are incredibly excited to have sold our first one to a company in Singapore, we hope this is the first of many that will also help to reduce numbers of workplace accidents.

“Going forward we hope to continue our work with WMG at the University of Warwick to make more robots for other uses that can reduce harm to humans.”